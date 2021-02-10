Dell’s 17-inch G7 gaming laptop gets a whopping AU$750 price drop

Gamers rejoice! Dell has currently slashed the price on its G7 17 gaming laptop by a whopping 25%.

This 17-inch stunner offers excellent performance thanks to the combination of an Intel Core i7 CPU paired with a robust Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. Its 1080p screen runs at a gaming-grade refresh rate of 144Hz, while its RTX 2060 GPU has enough power to deliver silky smooth frame rates and the ability to enable ray tracing effects.

In addition to the top-notch gaming specs, Dell’s G7 17 laptop is also great for everyday use, boasting 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 10th-generation six-core Intel Core i7 processor. So you’ll be a productive powerhouse during the day, and a master gamer at night – kinda like Batman!

No code is required to receive the generous discount, meaning you simply have to head to Dell’s online store to secure yours today. While there isn’t a displayed deal expiration date, Dell often refreshes its deals every Friday, meaning this discount may not be here tomorrow. In other words, now's the perfect time to make a decision.

Dell G7 17 gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,499 (RRP AU$2,999, save AU$750) An impressively sleek and slim laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 10th-generation six-core Intel Core i7 processor, Dell’s G7 17 gaming laptop also packs in Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card for immersive 1080p gaming. It's only AU$2,249 when you purchase through Dell’s official store, saving you an impressive AU$750 at checkout.View Deal