Dell Australia's latest sale shaves 40% off select laptops

There’s good news for those looking to buy a brand-new laptop – Dell has just kicked off a sale, and you can save up to 40% on regular machines, 2-in-1s and high-performance beasts from Alienware.

You’ll also find the XPS 13 discounted – one of our favourites – plus big savings on gaming rigs featuring the powerful Nvidia RTX 2080 Super.

We’ve highlighted these deals along with some of our other top picks below, or if you’d like, you can shop the entire sale directly from Dell. These offers will end on October 8, so don’t delay!

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD | AU$1,679 (RRP AU$2,799; save AU$1,120) You can now pick up a hefty 40% discount on this 15-inch 2-in-1 from Dell. Inside you’ll find a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 chip, working alongside 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It’s all encased in a sleek chassis which houses adaptive thermals, so it should be comfortable to use whether you’re at the desk or curled up on the couch. It doesn’t come with the Active Pen, so be sure to add it at checkout if you’d like to pick it up as well. Buy directly from Dell and save a massive AU$1,120.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (7390) | i5 / 8GB / 256GB SSD | AU$1,614 (RRP AU$1,899; save AU$285) It may be last year’s version, but this discounted Dell XPS 13 is still a stellar machine. This configuration has Intel’s latest 10th-gen Core i5 processor inside, plus 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage. The barely-there bezels show off its bright and beautiful display, leaving plenty of screen real estate for streaming. Work or play, this sleek machine will deliver. Now 15% off when buying directly from Dell.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5501) | i7 / 8GB / 512GB SSD | AU$1,364 (RRP AU$2,099; save AU$735) Dell has slashed the price of this Inspiron laptop by a solid 35%. Under the hood is a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor for smooth and seamless multitasking. This updated design is sleek and clean, with an aluminium cover making this Inspiron feel a little more… inspired. It also features ExpressCharge, which Dell promises will add 80% juice in just 60 minutes. Head directly to Dell to save AU$735.View Deal

Dell G7 17 (7700) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / GTX 1660 Ti | AU$2,634 (RRP AU$3,099; save AU$465) If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, this Dell G7 17 comes with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU. It’s also equipped with a respectable Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, which is well-matched to the screen’s 1080 resolution and will allow excellent performance on high detail in most games. Dell has shaved 15% off the asking price, so you can save AU$465 when you buy directly from the maker.View Deal

Dell G5 15 (5500) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 Ti | AU$1,954 (RRP AU$2,299; save AU$345) For an even more affordable gaming laptop, you could consider this discounted Dell G5 15. It’s powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and a Nvidia 1650 Ti GPU, which will do well against its 15-inch screen with 1080 resolution. The 16GB of RAM will keep gaming running smooth, while dual-fans keep the hardware cool. Dell has taken 15% off this machine, saving you AU$345.View Deal

Alienware m17 R3 | i7 / 32GB / 1TB SSD / RTX 2080 Super | AU$4,929 (RRP AU$5,799; save AU$870) For an absolute gaming beast, check out this deal. This Alienware m17 R3 has been outfitted with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and a powerful Nvidia RTX 2080 Super. Match that with the screen’s 1080p resolution and 300Hz refresh rate, and you have an excellent gaming rig on your hands. Build quality too is great, with a unique intergalactic-inspired design. Dell has axed 15% from the RRP, which will see you save AU$870.View Deal

Alienware Area 51m R2 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 Super | AU$4,249 (RRP AU$4,999; save AU$750) The second iteration of Alienware’s powerful Area 51m machine has also seen a price cut. This rig is equipped with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia 2070 Super. The display stretches 17-inches with 1080p resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate (which can be bumped up to 300Hz for an additional AU$100). You can now save AU$750 on this machine when you pick it up from Dell.View Deal

Dell Vostro 15 7000 | i7 / 16GB / 1TB SSD / GTX 1650 Ti | AU$2,057 (RRP AU$3,429; save AU$1,372) If you’re in need of a machine to seamlessly switch between both work and play, this Dell Vostro is worth considering. It’s designed for the office, but there’s also a discrete Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti graphics card to handle demanding applications, and for some gaming when you need to switch off. Plus the 1TB SSD is great for software developers, photographers and content creators who need plenty of room for storage. Now slashed by 40%, taking a massive AU$1,372 off the asking price.View Deal