Microsoft makes marquee swag Sydney store exclusive

Keen to check out Microsoft's latest gear in the flesh before handing over your dosh? Well, if you don't live in Sydney then you're out of luck.

That's because a selection of Microsoft's new kit will be sold exclusively at the brand's flagship store, opening in Westfield Sydney Central Plaza on November 12.

Buyers around the nation will still be able to pick up the new Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 from Microsoft's online store from $2,299 and $1,349 respectively, but if you want to go hands-on with the pricey stuff you'll need to plan a trip to the harbour city.

Line 'em up

Anyone chasing the Band 2 will have an even tougher time, with Microsoft's new wearable available for $379 from the flagship store, and in limited numbers – no online availability.

Microsoft will be hoping the store's opening makes a splash, and die hard fans of the brand will be permitted to line up from 10pm on November 11 at the entry to Westfield Sydney on Pitt Street Mall.

The store opens its doors at midday the following day.