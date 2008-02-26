GETAC launches action man laptop

If your job involves sitting in front of a computer all day and the nearest you get to any real action is a trip to the coffee vending machine, then this probably isn’t for you. However, if your job is a bit more action-packed, predominantly based outdoors and requires a laptop, then the new GETAC B300 could be just what you need.

Housed in a magnesium alloy case and benefiting from a shock-mounted hard-disc drive, the B300 is built to sustain small drops and hard knocks. It’s also built and sealed to keep unwanted elements – such as sand and rain – out, and to remain functional in harsh climates.

The best a man can get

The computer underneath all this military style body armour is equipped with an Intel Duo 2 Core 1.6GHz processor and up to 4GB of DDRII RAM. Bluetooth V2.0 and 802.11a/g/n wireless compatibility are included as standard with the option to add 3G and GPS compatibility too.

GETAC claims that the B300’s screen is the brightest on the market at 1200 nits, making it readable even in bright sunlight. This feature can be triggered by pressing a single ‘quick key’ on the laptop. Another quick key will ‘black-out’ the computer for when, in the manufacturer's own words, exposing one’s position “can cost lives”.

Hardcore security

Of course, should the laptop ever fall into enemy hands, there’s also the option to install a biometric fingerprint reader, plus password security and HDD locks to prevent prying eyes from seeing any sensitive information.

The GETAC B300 will be available in the UK from late March onwards. No price has yet been confirmed.