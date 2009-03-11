WIN! A Logitech QuickCam Sphere AF webcam worth £109.99

To celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of the humble webcam, TechRadar has teamed up with Logitech to offer you the chance to win one of 10 Logitech QuickCam Sphere AF webcams worth £109.99 each.

Logitech is the world's leading manufacturer of webcams. It launched the world's first mass market webcam way back in 1994 – and its state-of-the-art electronics could then capture video in 16 shades of grey at a resolution of 320x240.

These days, things have moved on vastly. The Logitech QuickCam Sphere AF sports a high resolution 2-megapixel sensor with a maximum resolution of 1,600x1,200.

A Carl Zeiss lens and a speedy autofocus system also helps eliminate the inconvenience of manual focusing. It refocuses images in less than three seconds and helps ensure that images remain crisp even in extreme close-ups (up to 4 inches/10cm from the camera lens).

The QuickCam Sphere AF webcam can cover 190 horizontal degrees and 100 vertical degrees of a room and offers a unique pan-and-tilt tracking technology.

The Sphere AF has a motorised lens, giving it the uncanny ability to swivel to follow your face as you move around.

You can also personalise your conversations with hundreds of avatars and face accessories that mirror expressions and motion, as well as use Fun Filters to add playful photographic effects such as fisheye, '50s Movie Reel, neonize, and more.

