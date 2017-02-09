Buy these Beats wireless headphones and get three months of Apple Music free

Fresh from announcing a release date after months in the dark, it's now been revealed that the BeatsX headphones as well as Beats by Dre's other wireless peripherals come with an added bonus.

Several of the Apple-owned brand's wireless headphones and speakers will include a voucher good for three months of Apple Music, according to The Verge.

To claim the goods, owners must register their shiny new device via Beats' website in order to receive an Apple Music gift card. The promotion works for both new and existing subscribers to Apple Music.

In addition to the upcoming BeatsX wireless headphones, accessories like the Powerbeats 3 Wireless, Beats Solo 3 Wireless , Studio Wireless, and Beats Pill+ are also eligible for a free quarter-year of Apple Music for a limited time.

The BeatsX was introduced as one of four Apple-backed wireless responses to the tech giant's controversial decision to nix the headphone jack from its latest handset, the iPhone 7 .

The other three headsets included the Powerbeats 3, the Solo 3 Wireless, and, of course, the odd-looking, easy-to-lose Apple AirPods .

Like the AirPods, the BeatsX feature the W1 chip designed by Apple for a stronger signal, as well as making pairing devices quicker. The BeatsX are also charged via Lightning connector and claim to run for two hours from just five minutes of charging.

The BeatsX headphones hit stores tomorrow, February 10 for the price of $150/£130/AU$200. Interested buyers can learn more about availability through Apple's website or directly through Beats by Dre.