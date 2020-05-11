Business laptop bargain: Dell's Latitude 7400 is currently AU$3,240 off!

The only thing worse than Monday is having a slow computer that drags on as long as the day does, but Dell is here to get you back in business by slashing the cost of the Latitude 7400 laptop by an unbelievable 53%!

With the Latitude 7400, you’ll be off to a flying start with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – terrific to get those productivity juices flowing.

To keep you at your high pace, Dell has built-in a nifty ExpressConnect function that automatically joins to the fastest Wi-Fi connection available so when you’re out and about, this laptop will make sure you’re still a fast operator.

As the day progresses, you’ll still be powering through on the Latitude's high-density battery and ExpressCharge which can give you 80% of charge in one hour – perfect for a lunch break so you and your laptop companion can re-energise.

At the end of your constructive day, you’ll feel safe and secure knowing your content is being protected by Latitude's fingerprint reader or IR camera (both optional) with Windows Hello – a seamless authentication process and a powerful tool to safeguard any sensitive documentation.

Step up your game with the Latitude 7400 laptop and slash your expenses by saving AU$3,240 when purchasing through Dell’s online store.