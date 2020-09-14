Brighton vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League match from anywhere

With a multi-million pound new-look squad assembled during the brief summer break, Frank Lampard's real-life Fantasy Football project gets its first proper test on Monday at the Amex Stadium. Read on for our full guide on how to get a Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in the Premier League.

The London club's attacking line-up has been completely overhauled with Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz all drafted in at huge expense, raising expectations for Lampard to improve upon the creditable fourth place finish the Blues achieved last season.

Brighton vs Chelsea live stream Kick-off time for Brighton vs Chelsea is scheduled for 8.15pm BST on Monday evening. The match is being shown exclusively live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 8.15pm. For those without Sky, you can watch all of the network's remaining Premier League games with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass - just £25 for a month In the US, grab a FREE Sling trial to watch it on NBCSN today - kick-off is 3.15pm ET/12.15pm PT for those in America.

Goals weren't an issue for Chelsea last year - only Liverpool and Man City scored more - and while Brazilian star Thiago Silva and left-back Ben Chilwell have joined the ranks, there remains concerns among the West London's club's fanbase that Lampard needed to focus further still on changing up his porous defence rather than dramatically redrawing his forward line.

Unlike Lampard, Brighton boss Graham Potter hasn't had the equivalent of a small nation's GDP to play with during this transfer window, but the Seagulls boss has nevertheless made some low-key additions to his squad during the break.

The most notable new signing for the home side has been Adam Lallana from Liverpool who Potter will be hoping will provide more creativity in the middle of the park.

The last meeting between these two sides in the Premier League was back in January, which saw the Seagulls secure a dramatic late draw, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh scoring a stunning overhead kick to earn his side a point.

Read on as we explain how to watch Brighton vs Chelsea online today - get a reliable Premier League live stream by following the advice suggested below and you'll be sorted in no time.

Want more sport? Watch an NFL live stream of every game

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Brighton vs Chelsea live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've carefully tested each of the most popular VPNs and believe ExpressVPN is the best available. It's easy to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with pretty much any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Once you sign-up, it's beautifully simple to get started - just follow the given steps to install the software and enable your account, click to find the location you want to redirect your device to, and you're all set. Not only that, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can see how it goes for a month for nothing or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 bonus months completely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.View Deal

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea: live stream the match in the UK

Monday evening's Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its dedicated Premier League channel. Brighton vs Chelsea TV coverage starts there at 7.30pm BST, ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Brighton vs Chelsea online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Brighton vs Chelsea live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea: FREE live stream in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Brighton vs Chelsea is at 3.15pm ET/12.15pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Brighton vs Chelsea today without paying a penny. Another top option is Hulu, whose Hulu + Live TV package costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement service - and offers its own FREE 1-week trial. Check it out for yourself - as well as live TV, you also get all the usual bells and whistles that have made Hulu the streaming service to beat in the eyes of many, include its complete arsenal of exclusive and on demand content. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Brighton vs Chelsea, with kick-off set for 3.15pm ET/12.15pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Brighton vs Chelsea: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under this season – including this game between Brighton vs Chelsea. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights once again to show the Premier League in NZ this season, and you can watch Brighton vs Chelsea live at 7.15am NZST on Tuesday morning. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

Brighton vs Chelsea live stream: watch online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Brighton vs Chelsea kicks off at 12.45am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Tuesday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.