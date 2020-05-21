Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are discounted on Amazon

Putting on a pair of headphones to blockout the outside noise and smoothly slide into the comfort of your own world is the definition of bliss. If you’re yet to experience such serenity, you can have a slice of this addictive peacefulness whilst also saving a tidy sum by grabbing a pair of Bose flagship noise-cancelling headphones.

The Bose 700 is one of the best pairs of noise-cancelling cans around, coming with an impressive 11 levels of noise-blocking technology that will cancel out a variety of environmental noises and allow you to submerge yourself into the groove of your selected track.

With the music flowing, you will realise the amazing benefits that owning a great set of cans brings as you feel the deep bass pulsating through your body like a relaxing massage – perfect for unwinding or sharpening your focus.

In addition, you’ll receive up to 20 hours of battery life and time-based power information through the Bose Music App, so you’ll always know how long you have to go before the next recharge.

When in doubt, chill out and grab a pair of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 today through Amazon – available in both white and black. To save the extra AU$10, install and sign in to Amazon’s mobile app on your phone, then tap the link below and enter the code APPONLY10 at checkout.