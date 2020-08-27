Aussie Father's Day magazine sale: give dad a gift that keeps on giving

We're inching closer to Father's Day 2020 which, this year, falls on Sunday, September 6. And, if you're like most of us, you're probably scratching your head trying to figure out what to get you dad. Shopping for your pop can be hard, but here's a great gift suggestion...

This Father’s Day treat your dad to a present he’ll enjoy for the entire year – a subscription to one of Australia’s top tech or gaming magazines!

With a subscription to APC or TechLife, he’ll learn a heap of handy tech tips and tricks, and stay up to date with in-depth reviews of the latest tech products. He’ll also be able to find out more about what’s happening in the world of consumer electronics in the magazines’ regular columns written by Australian IT experts.

For dads who are avid gamers, a subscription to Official PlayStation Magazine Australia will keep him in the know about the hottest upcoming releases, and stay on top of which games are worth the gravy.

For this Father's Day, you can pick up 12 issues of either TechLife or APC for the special price of AU$69 – that’s AU$10 off the regular subscription cost, and 47% off what you'll pay at the newsstand!

If it’s Official PlayStation Magazine that you think your father would prefer, then a 12-issue subscription will set you back just AU$99 – or 45% off what you’d pay over the counter.

To subscribe, just click on the name of the magazine of your choice from the list below:

Dad not into tech or games? Check out Future's great range of photography, music, audio and AV magazines below for more excellent Father’s Day gifts ideas.

Hurry, these offers end Monday, 7 September, 2020!

For more great gift ideas, hop over to our dedicated Father's Day gift guide.