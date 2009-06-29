Trending
 

Over 1 million apply for iTunes Live tickets

By Portable audio  

Free Oasis and Snow Patrol tickets still on offer…

Glastonbury is over, but we are more excited about Apple's iTunes Live festival running every evening through July at Camden's Roundhouse

Apple has just sent word that Brits have already made over a million applications for the freebie tickets up for grabs for next month's iTunes Live festival at Camden's infamous Roundhouse.

iTunes Live: London Festival '09 is Apple's third attempt at owning the summer festival season in the city, running every night between 1 and 31 July.

Don't you forget about…

If you still fancy your chances at nabbing a free ticket to see Oasis, Graham Coxon, Snow Patrol, Kasabian, Simple Minds and/or loads of other top bands next month, then you can head over to www.ituneslive.co.uk or Facebook now.

See you at the bar. Here's the full line-up, if you need reminding:

2 July - Fightstar + In Case 0f Fire
3 July - Jack Penate + Golden Silvers
4 July - Flo Rida + Ironik
5 July - Snow Patrol + Silversun Pickups + Animal Kingdom
6 July - Franz Ferdinand + Passion Pit
8 July - David Guetta
10 July - Paolo Nutini + Marina and the Diamonds + Milow
11 July - La Roux + Dan Black
14 July - Placebo
15 July - Friendly Fires + Magistrates
16 July - Simple Minds
17 July - Noisettes + Skint & Demoralised
18 July - Calvin Harris + Miike Snow
19 July - Bat For Lashes + Polly Scattergood
20 July - Bloc Party + Delphic
21 July - Oasis + The Enemy
22 July - Kasabian + Twisted Wheel
23 July - Graham Coxon + Esser
26 July - Madeleine Peyroux + Imelda May
27 July - The Saturdays + Sophie Ellis-Bextor + Girls Cant Catch
28 July - Amadou & Mariam
29 July - Simian Mobile Disco
30 July - The Hoosiers
31 July - Mika + Erik Hassle

Each performance will be recorded and sold on iTunes. Should you fail to nab yourself a freebie.

See more Portable audio news