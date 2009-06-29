Over 1 million apply for iTunes Live tickets

Apple has just sent word that Brits have already made over a million applications for the freebie tickets up for grabs for next month's iTunes Live festival at Camden's infamous Roundhouse.
iTunes Live: London Festival '09 is Apple's third attempt at owning the summer festival season in the city, running every night between 1 and 31 July.
Don't you forget about…
If you still fancy your chances at nabbing a free ticket to see Oasis, Graham Coxon, Snow Patrol, Kasabian, Simple Minds and/or loads of other top bands next month, then you can head over to www.ituneslive.co.uk or Facebook now.
See you at the bar. Here's the full line-up, if you need reminding:
2 July - Fightstar + In Case 0f Fire
3 July - Jack Penate + Golden Silvers
4 July - Flo Rida + Ironik
5 July - Snow Patrol + Silversun Pickups + Animal Kingdom
6 July - Franz Ferdinand + Passion Pit
8 July - David Guetta
10 July - Paolo Nutini + Marina and the Diamonds + Milow
11 July - La Roux + Dan Black
14 July - Placebo
15 July - Friendly Fires + Magistrates
16 July - Simple Minds
17 July - Noisettes + Skint & Demoralised
18 July - Calvin Harris + Miike Snow
19 July - Bat For Lashes + Polly Scattergood
20 July - Bloc Party + Delphic
21 July - Oasis + The Enemy
22 July - Kasabian + Twisted Wheel
23 July - Graham Coxon + Esser
26 July - Madeleine Peyroux + Imelda May
27 July - The Saturdays + Sophie Ellis-Bextor + Girls Cant Catch
28 July - Amadou & Mariam
29 July - Simian Mobile Disco
30 July - The Hoosiers
31 July - Mika + Erik Hassle
Each performance will be recorded and sold on iTunes. Should you fail to nab yourself a freebie.