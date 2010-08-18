Bose targets smartphone users with new headphone range

Audio specialists Bose is targeting music fans that are using their iPhones and smartphones to listen to their favourite tunes, revealing its latest range of in-ear headphones this week.

Bose has released details on its new IE2, MIE2 and MIE2i 'phones, with the latter two also featuring an in-line microphone to allow you to make and receive calls on your mobile.

Music-enabled mobiles

Bose informs us that the IE2 audio headphones are "for listening on-the-go," while the MIE2 and MIE2i mobile headsets have been "designed specifically for music-enabled mobile phones."

"Each is engineered with proprietary Bose technologies for improved audio quality, and feature new Bose StayHear tips for greater stability and a comfortable fit."

Bose claims that all three headsets "offer an enhanced acoustic design using a more sophisticated application of proprietary Bose TriPort acoustic headphone structure," adding that, "Music sounds smoother and more natural, instruments have better detail and definition, and high frequencies and vocals are reproduced with improved clarity."

Bose's new soft silicone StayHear tips have been designed to attach more securely to the headset itself, while also remaining more securely in the ear while in use.

The IE2 and MIE2 will be available on August 23rd and the MIE2i will be available in October. UK pricing is still to be confirmed. For more head over to www.bose.co.uk