At $19, the cheapest color printer in the world has a few tricks up its sleeve

Meet the Canon Pixma TS3122 , an all in one wireless multifunction inkjet printer on sale at Walmart now for a mere $19, down from $49.

The price includes free pickup but no free delivery; but that still makes it by far the cheapest printer we’ve seen, especially as this includes a full set of cartridges (PG-243/CL-244). free photo paper and a power cord but no USB cable.

On it's own, the cartridge set sells for $27, which is far higher than the price of the printer and the ink by itself. In other words, it is better for your pocket - but not for the environment - to buy them both together.

The best small business printers are on our shortlist

are on our shortlist We rounded up the best home printers available

available Check out the best laser printers out there

Canon Pixma TS3122, only $19 at Newegg If you are looking for an all-in-one printer at a bargain price, you won't find anything better than this at the moment. The specs are more than decent for a small home office environment and good enough for a few sheets every now and then.View Deal

All together

What do you get in the box? A printer with a resolution of up to 4800 x 1200dpi that can do borderless printing, offers wireless functionality, app printing and has a rear paper tray capacity of 60 sheets. It also doubles as a CIS flatbed optical scanner with a resolution of 1200 x 600dpi.

The Pixma TS3122 has a tiny footprint compared to the competition and weighs significantly less as well. There’s no fancy features like touchscreen functionality, fax, automatic document feeder, USB printing or a network port, but we do like the fact that it is a reasonably well supported printer with its latest firmware dating from early 2019.

While it will not make the cut for the best printers of 2020, it will almost definitely be included in our best cheap printer deals lineup, assuming Walmart doesn’t run out of stock soon.