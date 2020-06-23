Apple AirPods Pro are only AU$249 in this stellar eBay deal

eBay's Plus Month is almost over, but eBay has been producing killer deals each day that have left us gobsmacked. Today’s deal is no different, with the online giant offering the Apple AirPods Pro with a charging case for only AU$249 – that’s a massive saving of AU$150!

Similar to the previous Apple Watch 5 discount, there’s a total of 600 units up for grabs in this eBay Plus-exclusive deal, which are unlocked in batches of 150 at 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm.

If you’re an iPhone user looking for some great earbuds with strong sound quality, these are the buds for you.

The redesign means they’re far less likely to fall out, and the inclusion of additional microphones provides strong noise-cancelling (particularly when commuting), as well as a useful Transparency mode, which really does let the outside world in.

Each unit comes bundled with the AirPods Pro’s charging case which will give you over 24 hours of listening time when fully charged, with each full charge of the 'buds getting you five hours of listening (that’s with noise cancelling or Transparency off) – a great asset to ensure you’ll never be without your music.

We consider the AirPods Pro the best Apple headphones you can buy in 2020, so why not scoop up this deal while it’s hot and save yourself a cool AU$150 in the process?

If these earbuds are sold out when you visit the store, don’t panic – new batches of units will be dropped at 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm. Make sure you're on the page, ready to click 'purchase' at the drop times as they will sell out in minutes.