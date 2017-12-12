Another shake-up at Nokia

Nokia COO, Monika Maurer, is leaving the troubled network equipment maker, according to a report from Reuters.

Maurer is being replaced by Joerg Erlemeier (pictured above), according to statement from the Finnish company. “Monika Maurer... will support Erlemeier during a transition period and then leave Nokia to pursue new opportunities outside the company,” Nokia said in a statement, without elaborating.

It was short stint of office for Maurer – she was only in the newly-created COO role for seven months, after being promoted in April. She took over from Samih Elhage who left the company after over-seeing the merger of Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent. Elhage had been the chief innovation and operating officer, the innovation element was taken on by Nokia’s CTO. At the same time, Nokis split the business group into two organizations. The product side being called Mobile Networks and the other, services side, called Global Services.

Troubling times

Erlemeier was, until his promotion, senior vice president, Nokia Transformation, He has more than 20 years experience at Nokia, including heading the Middle East and Africa region and serving as COO of the Mobile Networks business group.

Nokia is going through troubling times: the company’s shares fell by 15% in October, following a fall in sales. And the news of Maurer’s departure hasn’t proved to be an immediate boost, shares fell by 0.6 on today’s trading.