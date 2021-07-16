Amazon Echo Show deals save you 34% on the latest 2021 models

Prime Day just went by and Black Friday 2021 is yet to come, but that doesn't stop Amazon Australia from offering some seriously good bargains during the months in between, particularly on its own devices.

Right now, it's the turn of the online retailer's smart displays, with both the Amazon Echo Show 8 and the diminutive Echo Show 5 discounted by up to 47%.

To be very precise: there's discounts on both the 1st generation Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5, as well as the 2021 edition of the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5.

That means you can grab an older-gen Echo Show 5 for just AU$69 (that's a whopping 47% off) or the 2021 model for 34% off at AU$79 a pop. And why wouldn't you get the newest iteration when it's only a tenner more?

However, if a 5-inch display is too small for you, you can opt for the 8-inch option, with the 1st gen Echo Show 8 now down to AU$119 (30% off RRP), while the all-new Echo Show 8 is available for just AU$149, or 25% off.

Admittedly those discounts aren't as great as the Prime Day offers, but if you missed out, there's no point crying over spilt milk. Instead, grab one of these great offers right now as they may not last and you'll likely have to wait until November for great offers again.

All-new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) | AU$199 AU$149 on Amazon (save AU$50) Available in two colours, this 8-inch smart display hits the sweet spot between size and functionality. It's also pretty affordable even at full price, but there's really no need to pay AU$199 for it. There's a 25% discount available on the latest iteration of the Echo Show 8 right now.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st gen) | AU$169 AU$119 on Amazon (save AU$50) Don't want to spend almost AU$150 on a smart display? There's absolutely nothing wrong with the first-ever 8-inch Echo Show, although it doesn't feature the newer model's adaptive lighting and 13MP camera (just 1MP here). That's also what makes it cheaper, with a 30% discount available right now.View Deal

All-new Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021) | AU$119 AU$79 on Amazon (save AU$40) For anyone tight on space and budget, but still keen on getting a foot in the smart home door, the small yet powerful Echo Show 5 will suit you well. And there's a 34% discount too. At AU$79 apiece, you can make video calls, control other smart home devices with Alexa, watch videos, keep tabs on the weather and so much more.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st gen) | AU$129 AU$69 on Amazon (save AU$60) Even at full price this is the cheapest smart display you can get, but it's far more affordable now thanks to that whopping 47% discount on Amazon AU right now. You get all the Alexa smarts in a 5-inch device, just with a 1MP camera instead of the 2MP in the newer model.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 vs Echo Show 5: which should you buy?

While there's an Echo Show 10 with a swivelling screen and top-notch specs, it's also the most expensive smart display in Amazon's arsenal. And that's where the smaller options come in.

Both the 5- and 8-inch models offer a very affordable way to set up a smart home, whether it's to just get some Alexa help with music, videos and the weather, or to control other connected devices with a voice command. When it comes to the voice assistant, there's really no difference in functionality at all.

It's only the hardware that's different. Other than the obvious size difference, the Echo Show 8 – particularly the 2021 model – has the better camera with a 13MP resolution, and adaptive lighting that changes depending on what the ambient situation is. With a slightly bigger body comes a better screen resolution as well, with the all-new Echo Show 5 sporting a 960x480 display, while the Echo Show 8 (both generations) offer a better 1280x800 screen resolution.