All-screen iPhone 8 design shown off in leaked case render

Everyone loves a good spoiler, and prolific leaker Evan Blass is always happy to oblige us with some (generally) accurate renders of the latest handsets. His latest is another render of the iPhone X , this time enveloped in a rugged-looking third-party case that's currently available for the iPhone 7 .

It’s perhaps the best render we’ve seen so far, clearly showing the front of the phone, and all but confirming Apple’s accidental leak of the all-screen design . Dual sensors at the top, the usual in-ear piece and a front-facing camera are also clearly visible.

iPhone 8 (encased) pic.twitter.com/9LpARCAML2August 8, 2017

So long, home button

If accurate, the render also seems to confirm that Apple has done away with the iconic home button at the base of the 5.8-inch display.

That means there will probably be another way to unlock the phone – perhaps the infra-red Face ID that Apple accidentally told us about, or a fingerprint scanner on the rear.

Given we’ve only got a render of the front of the handset, with a date stamp of March, this may not be the final design of the handset. So it’s best to wait and see what will come our way when the latest flagships are launched, hopefully in mid-September.