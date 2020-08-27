Activate your lifestyle and save 20% on the newest fitness watch from Fitbit

This year, Fitbit has been busy launching four new trackers to keep you fighting fit – these include the Fitbit Charge 4, Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2. Normally, discounts for newly released items are few and far between, but Rebel Sport has gone against the grain by offering one of Fitbit’s latest additions, the Charge 4, for only AU$199 – that’s a strong saving of AU$50.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the best Fitbit on the market – a device that strikes the balance between activity band and fitness tracker that is simple enough to wear everyday, but has all the features you require to track your workouts.

The latest addition to the Charge family offers on-board GPS for the first time – a great addition for runners who want to leave their smartphone at home. You can also use contactless payment using Fitbit Play and control your Spotify playlist.

Another great upgrade is the 24/7 heart rate monitor that helps you maximise your workout sessions – also known as ‘Active Zone Minutes’. By tracking your heart rate, you can identify your fat burn, cardio and peak heart rate that enables you to set specific goals to get the most out of every workout.

With no increase in price from the Charge 3, Fitbit has outdone itself with the Charge 4 and its considerable upgrades. Even though there’s still no colour screen, it’s one of the best (and most affordable) fitness trackers available.

You can secure one for yourself today through Rebel and save a decent 20% (AU$50) by clicking the link below.

