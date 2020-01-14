Ace Aussie deal: Save 67% on Dell's highly-respected Latitude 7390 business laptop

When it comes to PCs and laptops, Dell has become a household name. However, the laptop manufacturer doesn’t just cater to your everyday needs – it also makes some of the best work machines money can buy.

Dell’s Latitude range has been designed for the hardworking professional who needs a lot from their laptop and, to kick off the new year, the company is shaking things up with a whopper of a discount on a Latitude machine that usually costs a pretty penny.

There’s currently a massive 67% off on the Latitude 7390 laptop, saving you a cool AU$3,040! Never before have we seen such an excellent offer, particularly on a Latitude device, so you might want to snag the laptop before stocks run out.

The Dell Latitude 7390 is a strong performer, and this particular configuration is decently specced as well, perfect for all the work you need to throw at it, with a 13-inch Full HD touch-enabled display.

This laptop is built to last, giving you up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge. If you think that’s not enough you could get use some of that saving to get yourself a Dell Power Champion portable charger to juice up the device on the go.

All in all, a great business laptop for an excellent price.