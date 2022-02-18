6 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the genre-swapped reboot Bel-Air, the return of The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, and the season finale of Peacemaker. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of February 18-21, 2022.

(3-part docuseries – act 1 available now)

An intimate portrait of one of pop culture's most divisive figures, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy charts the adult life of Kanye West, from innovative musical pioneer to failed political hopeful and caricature of his former self. Directors Coodie & Chike began documenting West's life long before he was famous, offering highlights from almost two decades worth of footage that notonly provide insight into the drive and motivation that led him to success, but also the immense pressure that led to his failings.

Stream Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on Netflix

(Movie – available 18/2/2022)

It looks like the Fab Five forgot to stop by Leatherface's house in their recent Austin-based season of Queer Eye, because the infamous chainsaw-wielding maniac is definitely not following Jonathan's skincare regimen. Described as a direct sequel to the original film (so long as you forget those other two direct sequels, 1986's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and 2013's Texas Chainsaw 3D), Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre sees Leatherface return after almost 50 years to terrorise a group of Gen Z teens.

Stream Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Netflix

(TV series – episode 8 available now)

In the final episode of Peacemaker's first season, Peacemaker and his team must take down the "cow" that's providing the butterflies their only food source in order to end the invasion once and for all. Expect writer-director James Gunn to pull out all the stops with a gloriously violent and action-packed episode that may include some big name cameos...

Stream Peacemaker on Binge

(TV series – available now)

Did you ever watch Will Smith's seminal family sitcom The Fresh Price of Bel-Air and think "that kid is just too funny for his own good"? Well, you're in luck, because this story about an urban youth from Philadelphia who gets sent to live with his Aunt and Uncle in their posh Bel-Air mansion has been given the gritty dramatic reboot that everyone has been clamouring for all these years. Will it work? Or will it just be another teen soap in the vein of The OC? Only time will tell.

Stream Bel-Air on Stan

(TV series – season 4 available now)

Amazon's fantastic comedy series The Marvellous Mrs Maisel returns for its fourth season this week, once again following the burgeoning stand-up comedy career of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1960s housewife who took on the new career after splitting with her husband. Last season, everything was looking up for Midge, until she was dropped from Shy Baldwin's tour and left with barely any money. Now, she must find a creative way to get the cash she needs.

Stream The Marvellous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video

(TV series – available 18/2/2022)

Apple's latest original series is a tense workplace thriller in which a team of office workers have the memories of their work and home lives surgically separated so as to not distract from one another. Things are turned upside down, however, when a mysterious colleague appears outside of the office.

Stream Severance on Apple TV Plus