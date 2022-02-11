6 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include Amazon's TV adaptation of Lee Childs' Reacher novels, the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett, the new thriller The Fear Index, and the return of Disenchantment. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of February 11-13, 2022.

(TV series – episode 7 available now)

The first season of The Book of Boba Fett reaches its conclusion this week as Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming Na-Wen) face off against one of the most ruthless bounty hunters in the Star Wars universe.

Stream The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus

(TV series – episodes 4 available now)

One of the most highly anticipated 'adults only' series of the year has finally arrived, and on Disney Plus of all places! Pam & Tommy tells the true story behind Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's stolen sex tape, which took the world by storm in the mid-90s when it was leaked and sold to the public, effectively becoming the world's first viral video. Perhaps the most startling thing about this series is its actors' transformations – who would have thought that Lily James (Baby Driver, Cinderella) could be a dead-ringer for Pamela Anderson? Likewise, Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) is off the chain as ex Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. Also stars Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman. Things are getting real as Pam and Tommy find out about their stolen tape, and it's not long before it's tracked back to the culprits. But is it too late?

Stream Pam & Tommy on Disney Plus

(Movie – available 11/2/2022)

Emily Blunt and family are back for the second instalment in what is now horror's most silent franchise. A Quiet Place Part II sees the Abbotts forced to leave their homestead in search of new sanctuary. They eventually team up with neighbour Emmett (Cillian Murphy), who gets dragged into danger by the family's constant need to make the worst decision possible in each situation it finds itself in.

Stream A Quiet Place Part II on Binge

(TV series – episodes 5 available now)

In the second-last episode of Peacemaker, Chris (John Cena) and the team are still on the run from the police, who are now completely compromised by the butterflies. To make matters worse, Peacemaker's evil dad, also known as White Dragon (Robert Patrick) is out to kill his son once and for all.

Stream Peacemaker on Binge

(TV series – available 11/2/2022)

Underrated actor Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful, The Faculty) stars in this thriller about a scientist who creates an AI-driven system that's capable of exploiting fear in the financial markets in order to make big returns. This leads him to become the target of a plot to destroy the world's financial market, sending him into a spiral of paranoia in which reality is difficult to discern.

Stream The Fear Index on Stan

(TV series – episodes 1-2 available now)

The fourth season of Simpsons-creator Matt Groening's fantasy series Disenchantment hit Netflix this week, continuing the misadventures of Princess Bean and friends. Part 4 sees the discovery of an underwater castle which is said to contain secrets that could change the history of Dreamland.

Stream Disenchantment on Netflix