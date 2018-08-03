How to download and install the Windows 10 Redstone 5 ISO file right now

If you live on the cutting edge and want the very latest features of Windows 10, then this guide on how to download and install Windows 10 Redstone 5 right now will be for you.

Redstone 5 is the codename for an upcoming major update for Windows 10, which rumors suggest will be released in October, and will be called the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. As with previous major updates for Windows 10, Redstone 5 will bring some exciting new features to the operating system, and if you can’t wait to try them out, then you can get early access by installing Redstone 5 onto your PC.

This is an early version of the next Windows 10 update, so you should be aware that using it comes with risks. Many features are experimental or unfinished, and there is an element of danger to installing major operating system updates, so we strongly advise that you back up your important data first. Check out our guide to the best free backup software 2018.

You should also create a system restore point, and in our guide on reinstalling Windows 10, we show you how. If you rely on your PC and can’t risk anything happening to it, we suggest installing Redstone 5 on a spare machine, or holding off until the final version is released later this year.

Once you have done that, read on for instructions on how to download and install Windows 10 Redstone 5.

How to download and install Windows 10 Redstone 5 as a Windows Insider

To get early versions of Windows 10 Redstone 5, you will first need to sign up for the Windows Insider program.

To do this, open up the Settings app in Windows 10 (you can do this by clicking the Start button, then selecting the cog icon. Then, click ‘Update & Security’, and from the menu on the left-hand side of the window, select ‘Windows Insider Programme’.

Now, click ‘Get started’ to sign up to begin the process. You’ll be asked to link an account, so use the Microsoft account you use to sign in to Windows 10.

From the drop-down box that appears, select ‘Just send me early updates’, then click ‘Confirm’. You’ll need to click ‘Confirm’ on the next screen, and then you’ll be prompted to restart Windows, so save your work and then restart.

How to download the Windows 10 Redstone 5 ISO files

Microsoft recently made the Windows 10 Redstone 5 ISO files available for download, so if you want to perform a fresh install of Redstone 5 rather than upgrading your current version of Windows 10, you can do so.

ISO files are disc images that enable you to burn bootable CD or DVDs – or create bootable USB sticks – so that you can perform a fresh install of Windows 10 Redstone 5.

To download the Windows 10 Redstone 5 ISO files, head over to the Windows Insider Preview Download website. Scroll down to the bottom of the page where it says ‘Select edition’. Select ‘Windows Insider Preview – Build 17713’. This is Redstone 5.

Click ‘Confirm’ then select the language you want to install it in and click ‘Confirm’. The page will refresh and you’ll see a blue ‘Download’ button. Click it to begin. This is a large file, so it may take a while.

You can now burn the ISO file to a DVD, or make a bootable USB drive using Microsoft’s Windows USB/DVD Download Tool.

Once done, load up the file and follow the instructions to install Redstone 5.