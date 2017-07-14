How to clone your hard drive with Clonezilla

While there are plenty of backup programs out there to keep your favourite files safe, very few are capable of making an exact copy of your hard drive, complete with passwords, bookmarks and any other settings you've customised.

Clonezilla Live is a free disk cloning and data recovery program that allows you to do just that. The special 'Live' image of Clonezilla can be copied to a USB stick or DVD. As Clonezilla boots into your RAM memory it can easily copy data on your hard disk to an external drive.