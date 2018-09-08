How to change your IPVanish password

IPVanish is believed to be one of the best Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers out there, providing their clients with helpful VPN technologies such as an OpenVPN scramble, LAN blocking, SOCKS5 web proxy, and strong 256-AES encryption (just to name a few). Add its competitive speeds and pricing to the mix, and you get a sweet deal.

If you are already a registered IPVanish user and wish to change your password, then follow this detailed step-by-step guide to get the job done.

1. Go to the website

Locate and open your favorite browser and navigate to IPVanish website . Click the My Account link in the top right corner of the website.

2. Log in

Enter your current login credentials in the empty fields and click the green Login button.

3. Choose a new password

This will take you to your IPVanish control panel. Under the first tab titled Account, you will see three fields. In the Email field, enter your email address. In the Change Password field, type in the password you’d like to use from now on. Confirm it by typing it again in the Confirm Password field. Click the green Submit button.

4. Password change confirmation

After you press the button, you will see a message on the top of the page highlighted in green confirming that your password has been updated.

5. Log out

Click the black Log Out button in the top right corner.

6. Test your new password

Logging out will bring you back to the login page, where you can now try to log in with your new password. And that’s all there is!

7. Forgot your password? No problem

In case you forget your password, there’s always the Forgot Password option, just below the green Login button on the login page. Click this to open the password reset page where you’ll enter your email address and press the green Submit button.

8. Check your email

Go to your inbox and check your email. You should see an automatic message from the IPVanish team. Open this message and click the password reset link they gave you. Just make sure you make the change no longer than one hour after you receive the email, as the link expires after that.

9. Set your new password

Clicking the link in the email will take you to the IPVanish password reset page. You will see two empty fields where you will enter your new password and confirm it. Click the green Submit button.

10. And that’s all folks!