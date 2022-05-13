Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch FA Cup Final online

For the second time this season, Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head at Wembley, this time for the showpiece of the FA Cup Final 2022. Last time it was Liverpool who lifted the trophy after coming out on top of a penalty shoot-out. Chelsea will be keen to take revenge for that narrow defat tomorrow afternoon. Here's how to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream and watch the FA Cup Final free online.

Chelsea v Liverpool live stream Date: Saturday 14 May Start time: 4.45pm BST / 11.45pm ET / 8.45am PT / 9.15pm IST / 1.45am AEST / 3.45am NZST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Free live streams: ITV Hub (UK), BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN

The EFL final defeat marked the beginning of a dip in form for Chelsea, which would see them drop out of the Premier League title race and dash their hopes of winning the Champions League in devastating style by Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage of the competition. That leaves the FA Cup their only remaining chance of silverware this season.

Liverpool meanwhile remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple and will be determined to keep their bid for a history-making haul on track at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp's men booked their place in their first FA Cup Final in 10 years by beating Man City 3-1 in the semis. Chelsea meanwhile beat London rivals Crystal Palace 2-0 to set up Saturday's showdown, where they will be hoping to make amends for losing in last year's final to Leicester City.

The match is free on the BBC and ITV in the UK and available via paid subscription in the USA through ESPN+ and in Australia on Paramount Plus, but read on to find out how to get a Chelsea vss Liverpool free live stream and watch the FA Cup Final online from wherever you are.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup live stream in the UK for free

Football fans of a certain age will remember the days when the BBC and ITV both simultaneously showed the final of English football's showpiece knockout tournament live. With the broadcast rights for the FA Cup having been wrestled away from BT Sports, viewers in the UK now once again have the option of choosing their favourite free-to-air broadcaster to watch the final, with both BBC 1 and ITV1 showing the match live on Saturday afternoon. The game is also being live streamed FREE on ITV Hub and the BBC's iPlayer streaming services. . For added on-the-go viewing convenience, both services have excellent apps that are available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Chelsea v Liverpool kicks off at 4.45pm BST, with ITV1's coverage beginning at 3.45pm BST and BBC1's starting at 4pm BST. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions below.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Chelsea v Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Chelsea v Liverpool from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing this year's final on its ESPN Plus streaming service. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $69.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Chelsea vs Liverpool kicks off at 11.45pm ET / 8.45am PT Stateside.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Liverpool in Australia

ViacomCBS recently nabbed the Australian broadcast rights to the FA Cup from Network Ten. That means matches from the tournament are now being shown in Australia exclusively live via streaming service Paramount Plus, including this season's final. Paramount Plus launched in Australia last year with subscriptions starting from $8.99 a month or $89.99 for a full year, however free seven-day trials are available for new customers, meaning you can watch all the action from Wembley without paying a cent. You can watch Paramount+ on desktop, iOS app, Android app, Apple TV 4, Android TV, Chromecast, Fetch and Telstra TV. The only catch is that Chelsea va Liverpool kicks off at 1.45am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Be sure to use a VPN if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is showing Chelsea vs Liverpool in Canada, with kick-off set for 11.45pm ET / 8.45am PT on Saturday afternoon. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.