Brentford vs Burnley live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere, TV channel

By last updated

Huge game in the battle to beat the drop as Bees host the Clarets

General view of the Brentford Community Stadium
(Image: © MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

After worrying back to back home defeats, Sean Dyche's Clarets will be hoping for better luck on the road in this massive basement battle clash at the Community Stadium. Catch Brentford vs Burnley on USA Network in the States. The games is untelevised in the UK but find out how to watch Brentford vs Burnley online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world this weekend.

Brentford vs Burnley live stream

Date: Saturday, March 12

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST / 8.30pm IST / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT

Venue: The Community Stadium, London

Live stream: USA Network (US) | DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

After defeats to Spurs and Leicester, sandwiched in between an away point against Crystal Palace, Burnley now find themselves third from bottom, six behind their opponents today.

Brentford came through a similar relegation battle last weekend with flying colours after hammering bottom club Norwich 1-3 away at Carrow Road, with Ivan Toney bagging a hat-tick with two goals from the spot.

With Leeds United, Everton and Watford very much still in the mix to avoid the dreaded drop, the stakes are incredibly high for this match, with a defeat not an option for either side.

Follow our guide to get a Brentford vs Burnley live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Brentford vs Burnley live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Brentford vs Burnley from anywhere

Can I watch a Brentford vs Burnley Premier League live stream in the UK?

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley online in US without cable

Brentford vs Burnley live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley: live stream Premier League game in Australia

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley: live stream in New Zealand

Brentford vs Burnley: live stream Premier League action online in India

