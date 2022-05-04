Star Wars Day: the best May the Fourth deals in Australia

Despite humble beginnings as a playful nod to the fabled Star Wars quote, May the Fourth has transformed into an international day of celebration of the franchise and its extensive universe. It's not a major sale event in Australia, but Star Wars fans can find the odd discount on quite a few Star Wars-related items, including the movies, games and associated merchandise.

We’ve hunted near and far (far away) to track down some the biggest savings on Star Wars movies, games and collectibles, so no matter which era of the lengthy saga you're a fan of, there's likely something here for you. Then, of course, it’s just a matter of deciding if you’re more of a lightsaber kinda person or you prefer beskar armour.

Where to find Star Wars merch in Australia

There aren't any exclusive sales specific to Star Wars Day in Australia, but a few retailers, like those listed below, offer some discounts on selected items from the franchise.

Amazon : Star Wars movies, games and collectibles

Star Wars movies, games and collectibles Lego : Discounts on select items

Discounts on select items Catch : Star Wars games and collectibles

Star Wars games and collectibles eBay : Star Wars collectibles

Star Wars collectibles Adidas : Star Wars-inspired footwear

Star Wars-inspired footwear Target : Star Wars-inspired clothing and collectibles

Star Wars-inspired clothing and collectibles Myer: 20% off selected Star Wars merch

5 great Star Wars deals

Star Wars: The Complete Saga Blu-ray (9-disc) set for AU$46.98 on Amazon This incredible collection brings the first six movies together in one exciting and thrilling Blu-ray collection. You also get plenty of extras here, including spoofs. Throw in the generous 46% discount when shopping on Amazon Australia and this becomes an absolute steal. You can also pick up this full set at JB Hi-Fi where it's the same price as Amazon.



Lego Imperial Light Cruiser for AU$191 on Amazon This 1,336-piece set comes with five minifigures, including Baby Yoda, to complete the Imperial Light Cruiser popularised in The Mandalorian. This set is available directly from Lego Australia for AU$229.49 (a AU$40.50 discount), but it's a lot cheaper on Amazon where you can score a 29% discount.

Lego Mos Eisley Cantina for AU$423 on Amazon Love where Star Wars: A New Hope took you? Then you'll likely want to get your hands on this discounted Lego set of the place that Obi-Wan Kenobi called "a little rough". Build yourself the Cantina that's the hub of Tatooine's underworld and save 20% off the list price while you're at it.