Prime Day isn’t here yet but there’s already some great offers on Amazon AU

Amazon seems to be the gift that just keeps on giving. It's just been days since the end of its annual Mid-Year Sale and we don't even know when Prime Day 2022 is going to be, but if you're after some stellar tech deals right now, just take a look at what's on offer at one of the biggest online retailers.

Anyone keen on getting their hands on a cheap laptop can save up to 40% on a Lenovo Chromebook (opens in new tab). You don't even need to think twice about how good some of these Chromebooks are as we, at TechRadar, recommend three of them in our best Chromebook round-up.

OK, so you don't need a laptop. Perhaps you really want to get your hands on a foldable phone? Samsung's Galaxy Flip 3 has up to 20% off (opens in new tab) the listed price.

The list goes on: you can save on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021 edition) or even pick up an Echo smart speaker for up to 46% off. Garmin watches, Beats headphones and so much more discounted right now... just take a look at our top picks below if you're after a steal and can't wait for Prime Day to come knocking.

Amazon devices

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 15 | AU$399 AU$359 (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) This is just the second time since its launch that the biggest Amazon smart display has been discounted and price-matched to its lowest drop. Admittedly 10% off isn't much, but this is the best smart display from Amazon, with the 15.6-inch screen able to be either wall-mounted or stood up on a stand (available to buy separately). Use it vertically or horizontally, it provides great user experience.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo (4th gen) | AU$149 AU$79 (opens in new tab) (save AU$70) Amazon completely overhauled the look of its original smart speaker, turning it from a short pillar to a spaceship-like design. But nothing's changed in terms of its ability to control your smart home or stream music. Everything Alexa can do is just a voice command away. And it's almost half price!

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) | AU$79 AU$59 (opens in new tab) (save AU$29) The latest iteration of the Echo Dot – Amazon's diminutive smart speaker – will let you stream music (even plays nice with Apple Music and Spotify), control your smart home and ask Alexa all sorts of questions, and for just AU$59 apiece.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$129 AU$79 (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) This isn't the best price we've seen for Amazon's smallest smart display, but it's still worth it if you want to find out what the fuss is all about with smart home tech. It's currently 34% off but we're quite confident there might be a better price drop for Prime Day, if you want to wait.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen, 8GB) | AU$239 AU$199 (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) It's the most popular ereader in the world and, after three years, it's got an update... a major overhaul more like. It's got a bigger screen, bigger battery, better lighting and, unfortunately, a bigger price tag. But a AU$40 discount means it's down to under AU$200 right now. Not the cheapest price, but we're hoping that happens during Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote | AU$99 AU$69 (opens in new tab) (save AU$30) Stream your favourite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just AU$69. Again, it's not the lowest price we've seen, but it's still worth it if you need access to all your favourite streaming apps on your current telly.

Other tech

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 (128GB) | AU$1,499 AU$1,194 (opens in new tab) (save AU$305) Available at a discounted price in just Green and Lavender, your choices may be limited, but a 20% discount on a foldable is a pretty good offer considering it's not discounted any other major retailer at the moment. So if you'd like a foldable, take a gander at the Flip 3 in 128GB storage capacity for AU$1,194 a pop.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 12 (64GB) | AU$1,199 AU$897 (opens in new tab) (save AU$302) It might be over a year old now but the iPhone 12 is still a solid phone, and it’s great at taking photos. The improvements here over the iPhone 11 are a colourful OLED display and 5G connectivity. MagSafe is here as well, though it’s fairly limited in its use. Select colours of the 64GB version are now down to AU$897.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | from AU$549 from AU$339 (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$215) Samsung gave its latest Galaxy Watch iteration a major software overhaul, giving it some seriously good fitness features and a good battery life too. It works best when paired with a Samsung phone, so unless you're embedded in the South Korean manufacturer's ecosystem, this offer may not be the best option for you.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | AU$579 AU$289 (opens in new tab) (save AU$290) This fantastic running watch from Garmin is now half price on Amazon. That's partly because the model is a few years old, but you're still getting a watch bursting with features, including tracking for a range of workouts and onboard Spotify too, so you can leave your phone behind.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Solar | AU$699 AU$398 (opens in new tab) (save AU$301) This Garmin multi-sports watch might not be the most attractive-looking option out there, but it’s hiding a very practical feature. It has a solar-power lens, so you get incredible battery life out of this watch if it keeps getting topped up out in the daylight – pretty neat if you ask us. Get it from Amazon for just AU$398.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6S | AU$999 AU$495 (opens in new tab) (save AU$504) There’s a big saving now available on the Garmin Fenix 6S multi-sport watch, with Amazon slashing AU$504 off the RRP. The Fenix 6S is the smallest of the Fenix 6 series, and it comes in a 42mm case, which means it has a slightly shorter battery life, but it’s a good choice for those who want a compact watch.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire | AU$1,399 AU$698 (opens in new tab) (save AU$701) If you want something bigger, the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire has had a huge chunk of change chopped off the RRP. The 6X is the largest of the Fenix 6 series, and it has a 51mm case size. It also has a better battery life, alongside music and maps as standard, and a scratch-resistant lens.

(opens in new tab) Beats Solo 3 | AU$299.95 AU$195 (opens in new tab) (save AU$104.95) Beats headphones are great companions for Apple devices, thanks to the Apple W1 chip. The Solo 3 will even work with an Apple Watch. That said, it will play nice with an Android device too. There's up to 40 minutes of battery life, while a fast-charge of just 5 minutes will give you up to 3 hours more of juice. And at 35% off, the black, red and rose gold options are absolute bargains!

(opens in new tab) Beats Powerbeats Pro | AU$349.95 AU$245 (opens in new tab) (save AU$104.95) Don't like the feel of cans on your head? The Powerbeats Pro are more expensive, but they're newer and come with up to 9 hours of play time, with about another 24 hours of battery in the case. They've been designed for gym use and are sweat resistant, but there's no noise cancellation here.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 | AU$499.95 AU$395 (opens in new tab) (save AU$104.95) The Bose QuietComfort 45 are a strong successor to the incredibly popular Bose QC 35 II, and they’re now down to their lowest price yet of AU$395. These aren’t as good as the Bose 700 or the Sony WH-1000XM4, but they’re comfortable to wear and a decent buy at 21% off.

(opens in new tab) Logitech C922 Pro Stream webcam | AU$199 AU$99 (opens in new tab) (save AU$100) This Logitech webcam hits all the right spots for anyone keen on live streaming. It ships with its own tabletop tripod, has automatic light correction to keep you looking great at all times, and supports 1080p at 30fps or 720p at 60fps. At half price, it's one of the best offers we've seen on a webcam.

The above aren't the only great tech deals currently available on Amazon Australia right now – they're just a few of our favourites. If you'd like to shop for something else, take a look at all the goodies discounted right now on Amazon's dedicated deals page (opens in new tab).