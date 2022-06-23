Paying too much for internet? Check out these top 5 EOFY NBN deals

You might think the EOFY sales are all about buying discounted tech and home appliances, but it’s also a good time of year to pick up a discounted NBN plan. If you’re looking to make the switch, we’ve rounded up the top five NBN deals that are available right now.

Optus is offering the biggest discount, with AU$180 off its NBN 250 (opens in new tab) and NBN 1000 plans (opens in new tab) over your first six months. It’s a huge saving on a typically pricey NBN plan, and it’s the first time this year we’ve seen Optus reduce these plans so steeply.

If you want something that’s cheaper in the long-term, Spintel is our recommendation. We often rate this provider as having some of the best NBN plans in the market, and they’re currently discounted by up to AU$15.95 (opens in new tab) a month for your first half year.

(opens in new tab) Aussie Broadband | save AU$20p/m for 6 months on NBN 100 and above (opens in new tab) (plans from AU$79) Home-grown favourite Aussie Broadband is knocking AU$20 off its high-speed plans each month for your first six months with the provider, which is a total saving of AU$120. The discount is available on NBN 100/20, NBN 100/40, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, and you need to enter the code EOFY22 to score the saving.

(opens in new tab) Telstra | save AU$15p/m for 6 months on NBN 50 and above (opens in new tab) (plans from AU$80) Telstra is slicing AU$15 off almost all of its NBN plans for your first six months (with the NBN 25 plan the only exception). With the discount, the NBN 50 plan is now AU$80 a month for your first six months, making it the same price you’d pay for Telstra’s NBN 25 option. Telstra’s NBN plans are at the pricier end of the market, but you’re free to cancel anytime at no cost if you don’t want to stick around once the EOFY offer ends.

(opens in new tab) Spintel | up to AU$15.95p/m discount for 6 months (opens in new tab) (plans from AU$44) You might not have heard of Spintel, but this smaller provider offers some pretty unbeatable prices on its NBN plans. We think its NBN 50 plan is particularly good value, as it offers maxed-out typical evening speeds and even once the discount ends, it has a low ongoing rate of AU$64.95 a month – about AU$5 cheaper than most of the competition.