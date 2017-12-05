JB Hi-Fi and Amazon are both discounting the Nintendo Switch to $399

Since its launch earlier in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has barely budged from its original RRP of $469 and scarcely saw a discount when bundled with games.

However, the launch of Amazon in Australia brought with it a competitive $399 price for the console, prompting other Aussie retailers to drop prices as well.

You can currently score yourself a Nintendo Switch with Grey Joycons or a Nintendo Switch with Neon Joycons for only $399 from JB Hi-Fi, and in doing so, skip the delivery delay that comes with purchasing from Amazon by picking it up from a nearby JB Hi-Fi store.

If you do need it delivered, however, you’ll have to pay a small premium when ordering from JB Hi-Fi (the cost of delivery will depend on your address and whether or not you're after express), or wait 3-7 business days if you choose to shop at Amazon and opt for free delivery.