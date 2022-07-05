Early Amazon Prime Day deals are already live, discounting Echo, Ring and eero gear

Amazon Prime Day is just a week away, but the retail giant has unleashed some early deals on the Australian public to whet our appetite.
Alongside some Prime-exclusive offers on Amazon's own tech, including Ring, Echo and eero products, there's some savings to be had on other hot items such as Sennheiser headphones and Instant Pot air fryers.
To make the most of the Amazon Prime Day savings, you'll need to be a Prime member, but thankfully you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) (if you haven't already) and get access to all the other benefits, including Prime Video and Prime Gaming – check our guide for a rundown of what Amazon Prime entails.
Amazon Echo Show 15 |
AU$399 AU$321 (opens in new tab) (save AU$78)
Amazon's 15.6-inch smart display makes for an excellent central hub for all your smart home needs, or even just as a standalone smart display. It can be wall-mounted vertically or horizontally for out-of-the-way aesthetics and to save on bench space. Calendar options, weather at a glance, video calls, streaming services, recipes... the list goes on, and all with Alexa's help. This Prime-exclusive offer shaves 19% off the asking price, which just so happens to be the lowest price this unit's ever seen in Australia.
Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones |
AU$299 AU$119 (opens in new tab) (save AU$180)
This Special Edition of the Sennheiser HD 450 headphones is essentially the same as the HD 450BT (opens in new tab) but with integrated Amazon Alexa support. That means you'll be getting solid sound, a comfortable fit, decent noise-cancellation and (best of all) a whopping 60% discount to take them down to just a touch over a hundred bucks – the lowest price they've ever seen.
Ring Stick Up Cam Elite |
AU$319 AU$219 (opens in new tab) (save AU$100)
For an affordable and capable security system, Amazon's Ring cameras are fairly full-featured given their price. This particular model, works indoors or out, is simple to install, offers easily-accessible 1080p security footage and lets you speak to anyone at your door remotely. Knock a hundred bucks off the asking price, and it's too good to pass up.
Amazon Echo Buds |
AU$169 AU$99 (opens in new tab) (save AU$70)
Amazon's Echo Buds return to their lowest ever price, bringing active noise-cancellation to the sub-AU$100 price point that's so rare to see. This discount is on the model with the wired charging case, but another AU$30 more can get you the Echo Buds with Wireless Charging Case (opens in new tab), which are also discounted back to their lowest price.
Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi router 3-pack |
AU$389 AU$253 (opens in new tab) (save AU$136)
For a swift internet connection with more thorough coverage of the home, the eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router pack is the bees knees. Once you're done with the simple setup, this three-pack will ensure you get extended Wi-Fi coverage in bigger homes to stay connected in every room. If you're looking to expand your existing mesh network, or just want a single unit, you can grab one with the same 35% discount (opens in new tab), costing just AU$97.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus XXL air fryer |
AU$269 AU$187 (opens in new tab)(save AU$89)
Fry, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate or simply reheat – this bad boy has six different functions in a single device, and it's all in a decently sized 5.7L air fryer from one of the most popular brands in the business. Now with 30% off the list price on Amazon.
Instant Pot Vortex Mini air fryer |
AU$149 AU$79 (opens in new tab) (save AU$70)
Ideal for smaller households, this cute little unit is capable yet affordable, and at almost half-price, it's certainly worth a look-in. Sometime towards the end of last year, this smaller Instant Pot air fryer dropped to just AU$67 apiece on Amazon. We're not quite sure whether we'll see the same low price again during Prime Day, but trust us when we say this is worth every penny. This 47% discount is only on the red (opens in new tab) version, with the black (opens in new tab) one getting only 30% off, down to AU$99.
- To make the most of the sales, sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)