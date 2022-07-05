Early Amazon Prime Day deals are already live, discounting Echo, Ring and eero gear

Amazon Prime Day is just a week away, but the retail giant has unleashed some early deals on the Australian public to whet our appetite.

Alongside some Prime-exclusive offers on Amazon's own tech, including Ring, Echo and eero products, there's some savings to be had on other hot items such as Sennheiser headphones and Instant Pot air fryers.

To make the most of the Amazon Prime Day savings, you'll need to be a Prime member, but thankfully you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) (if you haven't already) and get access to all the other benefits, including Prime Video and Prime Gaming – check our guide for a rundown of what Amazon Prime entails.

(opens in new tab) Lowest price Amazon Echo Show 15 | AU$399 AU$321 (opens in new tab) (save AU$78) Amazon's 15.6-inch smart display makes for an excellent central hub for all your smart home needs, or even just as a standalone smart display. It can be wall-mounted vertically or horizontally for out-of-the-way aesthetics and to save on bench space. Calendar options, weather at a glance, video calls, streaming services, recipes... the list goes on, and all with Alexa's help. This Prime-exclusive offer shaves 19% off the asking price, which just so happens to be the lowest price this unit's ever seen in Australia.

(opens in new tab) Lowest price Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones | AU$299 AU$119 (opens in new tab) (save AU$180) This Special Edition of the Sennheiser HD 450 headphones is essentially the same as the HD 450BT (opens in new tab) but with integrated Amazon Alexa support. That means you'll be getting solid sound, a comfortable fit, decent noise-cancellation and (best of all) a whopping 60% discount to take them down to just a touch over a hundred bucks – the lowest price they've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Prime exclusive Ring Stick Up Cam Elite | AU$319 AU$219 (opens in new tab) (save AU$100) For an affordable and capable security system, Amazon's Ring cameras are fairly full-featured given their price. This particular model, works indoors or out, is simple to install, offers easily-accessible 1080p security footage and lets you speak to anyone at your door remotely. Knock a hundred bucks off the asking price, and it's too good to pass up.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Vortex Plus XXL air fryer | AU$269 AU$187 (opens in new tab)(save AU$89) Fry, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate or simply reheat – this bad boy has six different functions in a single device, and it's all in a decently sized 5.7L air fryer from one of the most popular brands in the business. Now with 30% off the list price on Amazon.