The cheapest Xbox game deals and sales in January 2021

It's not difficult to find cheap Xbox game deals, but some of the newer releases are a little more stubborn than others, so it pays to keep a close eye on your favorite retailers for the slightest hint of a price drop. That's exactly what we're doing here, bringing you all the cheapest Xbox game sales from around the web so you can grab your next title for the lowest price possible.

The launch of the Xbox Series X doesn't mean you're restricted to paying for expensive next-gen games though, thanks to Smart Delivery. Microsoft's approach to backwards compatibility ensures that a massive number of titles are already optimized for play on the next-generation console, making those cheap Xbox game deals work even harder for you. Simply buy an Xbox One title that Microsoft has enabled for smart delivery and you'll be able to play it on your Xbox Series X with visual and performance upgrades.

That said, the biggest Xbox Series X releases will still start at a $70 / £70 premium and, depending on the game, could take a while to see some major discounts. However, most exclusive and cross-platform titles currently sit at around $59.99 / £54.99 before you take deals into account.

Xbox Game Pass is also a great way of grabbing some cheap Xbox games. The subscription service will only allow you to access these titles as long as your membership is active, but there's a massive roster of titles up for grabs. We're rounding up the latest Xbox Game Pass deals further down the page.

We're keeping this list fresh with all the latest releases, so bookmark this page for more Xbox game deals with every big launch.

Cheap Xbox game deals

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Regular price: $59.99 | £54.99 | AU$99.95

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the golden child of Xbox game deals at the moment, taking a steep price cut around a month after release, and dipping in and out of the $30-$40 / £30-£40 region ever since. The latest instalment in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series, this Viking action adventure is available as an Xbox One and Xbox Series X title through Smart Delivery.

Watch Dogs: Legion

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Regular price: $59.99 | £54.99 | AU$99.95

Like Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs: Legion is also no stranger to Xbox game deals. Launching at $59.99 / £54.99, the dystopian stealth adventure has dropped as low as $35 / £35 in the past. Cross-platform titles like these are more likely to see steeper discounts stick in order to keep up with other system sales, so be sure to keep an eye on those prices for future releases as well.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

(Image credit: Treyarch)

Regular price: $69.99 | £69.99 | AU$109.95

Call of Duty games tend to hold their price fairly well - until the next one is announced or released. That means you might not find it available in the $30-$40 / £30-£40 region just yet, but we have seen sales dropping the latest instalment down to $49.99/£49.99 so far.

Gears 5

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Regular price: $39.99 | £49.99 | AU$49.95

As a legacy Xbox One title, Gears 5 is looking particularly cheap these days. You can still play a turbo charged version optimized for Xbox Series X, and pay a super low price for the privilege as well. If you've just grabbed a new console and need to get acquainted with Microsoft's backlog, this is an excellent place to start, especially with prices dropping below $20 / £20 in previous Xbox game deals.

Gears 5 is also available on Xbox Game Pass

Dirt 5

(Image credit: Codemasters)

Regular price: $59.99 | £59.99 | AU$99.95

The arcade off-road racer is back, with Dirt 5 launching alongside the new Xbox Series X console in 2020. That said, this isn't an expensive game to pick up these days, with discounts usually putting it between $30-$40 / £30-£40. That's to be expected as a cross-platform title available through Smart Delivery, but if you spot a price below this you're getting an excellent deal.

Forza Horizon 4

(Image credit: Microsoft Studios)

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$99.95

We haven't seen Forza Horizon 4 going for the standard $59.99 / £49.99 price in a while. It's an older game for sure, but it's still one of the gems in Xbox's catalogue and runs great on the new system. We've seen it going for as little as $20 / £20 in the past, though prices between $20 and $35 (£20 - £35) still represent fantastic deals.

Forza Horizon 4 is also available on Xbox Game Pass

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Regular price: $29.99 | £24.99 | AU$39

Ori has become a new flagship in Microsoft's indie catalogue, with Will of the Wisps bringing us the second adventure in the platformer series. This was never an expensive game, launching at indie pricing, however we haven't seen too much movement on that original cost since launch. That's to be expected - it was already a fantastic price for this title, but if you do spot a price below $20 / £15 you've hit upon a particularly strong Xbox game deal.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is also available on Xbox Game Pass

Sea of Thieves

(Image credit: Microsoft Game Studios)

Regular price: $49.99 | £49.99 | AU$49.45

Sea of Thieves has had a rocky time of it, setting sail into an abyss of massively multiplayer madness and ultimately washing up on the shores of a much smaller playerbase than initially anticipated. Nevertheless, that playerbase has remained loyal and you'll still find plenty of active accounts regularly plundering the islands of Microsoft's pirate experiment. Prices have dropped since those heady launch days, so you'll likely find this game for around $30-$40 / £35-£40.

Sea of Thieves is also available on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass deals

If you're looking to play a wide range of Xbox games, you might be better off with a Game Pass subscription. The Game Pass library comprises a massive range of first-party and cross-platform titles for both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and comes in cheaper than you might think. Every Xbox Game Studios title is released straight onto Game Pass and you'll also pick up other exclusive discounts as well.

Plus, you can combine your Xbox Live Gold membership price with that of Game Pass using a Game Pass Ultimate subscription for an all-in-one deal as well.

Where to find more cheap Xbox games

If the title you're after isn't featured above, you'll find plenty more cheap Xbox game deals available at a range of retailers, listed below.

How often do Xbox games go on sale?

Exclusive Xbox game sales are a little rarer than cross-platform titles, which are regularly on sale from around a month after release. You'll usually find some Xbox game deals hitting these first-party releases, but the discounts themselves won't be as steep.

We usually see Xbox game deals popping up around big Microsoft releases and Xbox press conferences, during annual summer and holiday sales events, and after certain titles leave the Game Pass system.

What is Xbox Smart Delivery?

Xbox Smart Delivery is Microsoft's answer to backwards compatibility, allowing Xbox One games not only to run on the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console, but to run in an optimized state to make the most of the new hardware.

Most of the big Xbox titles are already set up for Smart Delivery, but others are locked to certain consoles, so be sure to check out the full list of compatible titles from Microsoft first.

