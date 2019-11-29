Snag the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for only AU$850 in this Amazon Black Friday deal

If you've been thinking about upgrading your handset to Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 flagship, today is absolutely the day to do so thanks to an amazing Black Friday 2019 deal from Amazon Australia.

The price of Samsung's 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10 (not to be confused with the larger 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 Plus) in Aura Black has been slashed to just AU$850 for this year's Black Friday sales – that's a massive saving of AU$348 from Amazon's usual price of AU$1,198.

Unlike many other phone deals you're likely to see this Black Friday, the Galaxy Note 10 that Amazon is selling is a 'made for Australia' device, meaning it comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty, which should offer some peace of mind for impulse purchasers.

You'd better hurry though – Amazon Australia's deal on the Galaxy Note 10 in Aura Black (256GB) will expire at midnight tonight (that's 12am, AEST). You can check out the deal by clicking the link below.