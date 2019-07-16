The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles this Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

If you've been hoping to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch, then these bundles will sweeten the deal.

Amazon Prime Day has brought you a huge range of deals and discounts already and there are now some great Nintendo Switch bundle bargains to be had too.

The Nintendo Switch hasn't been discounted much at all since its launch, but there are plenty of deals to be had on games bundles – you just need to figure out which is best suited to you.

The best Nintendo Switch deals in the US

As weird as this sounds, the best Amazon Prime Day deal on the Nintendo Switch doesn't actually come from Amazon - it's part of Walmart's competing The Big Save event. The deal, available right now, is for the console, a game of your choice and an accessory for $329 - which saves you around $60 if you buy those things separately.

What can you do with the $60 you just saved on a Switch? Well, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is available for just $20 today at GameStop (a $40 discount), or get Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu or Eevee for $30 (a $30 discount) on Amazon.

Finally, if you're buying for your kids, you should consider picking up a Nintendo Labo construction kit - on sale at GameStop for $40 (a $30 savings).

(Image credit: GameStop) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $59 $19 at GameStop

Another great deal is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle that's available at GameStop today for $20. This tactical RPG sees the iconic plumber teaming up with Ubisoft's unofficial mascot to prevent calamity from befalling the Mushroom Kingdom.View Deal

(Image credit: Nintendo) Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu or Eevee $59 $29 at Amazon

If you're after the latest Pokemon games, Amazon has them on sale today for $30 off the regular price of $59. The latest versions - Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee are a re-imagining of the original games with all-new graphics and gameplay mechanics.View Deal

(Image credit: GameStop) Nintendo Labo Variety Pack $69 $39 at GameStop

If you want to keep the kids entertained while still encouraging them to create and build, the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit is the perfect choice. Featuring a number of cardboard projects that come to life on the Switch, it's perfect for kids and kids at heart.View Deal

The best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

The best bundle is the Nintendo Switch with FIFA 19, which also comes with a £30 eShop voucher, for £279.99. What this essentially gets you is FIFA 19 and £30 to spend on any other game all for the price that you'd usually pay just for the Switch itself.

There are other deals, which add another £20 on top of that bundle, but bring you a greater range of game choice in your bundle – we get it, lots of people don't always want to play a football game.

For Super Mario fans, there's the a Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros bundle for £299.99, which also comes with a £30 eShop Voucher.

Or you can pay the same price, £299.99 for a Nintendo Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or a Nintendo Switch and Super Mario Maker 2 Ltd Edition – each of these also come with that sweet £30 eShop Voucher to get your game collection up-and-running.

