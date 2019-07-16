The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles this Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.
If you've been hoping to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch, then these bundles will sweeten the deal.
Amazon Prime Day has brought you a huge range of deals and discounts already and there are now some great Nintendo Switch bundle bargains to be had too.
The Nintendo Switch hasn't been discounted much at all since its launch, but there are plenty of deals to be had on games bundles – you just need to figure out which is best suited to you.
The best Nintendo Switch deals in the US
As weird as this sounds, the best Amazon Prime Day deal on the Nintendo Switch doesn't actually come from Amazon - it's part of Walmart's competing The Big Save event. The deal, available right now, is for the console, a game of your choice and an accessory for $329 - which saves you around $60 if you buy those things separately.
What can you do with the $60 you just saved on a Switch? Well, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is available for just $20 today at GameStop (a $40 discount), or get Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu or Eevee for $30 (a $30 discount) on Amazon.
Finally, if you're buying for your kids, you should consider picking up a Nintendo Labo construction kit - on sale at GameStop for $40 (a $30 savings).
Nintendo Switch | Plus a Game | Plus an Accessory for $329 at Walmart
While it's not technically an Amazon Prime Day deal - this Nintendo Switch bundle is a great deal happening on Prime Day. It's available at Walmart and includes a game and an accessory for just $329.View Deal
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
$59 $19 at GameStop
Another great deal is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle that's available at GameStop today for $20. This tactical RPG sees the iconic plumber teaming up with Ubisoft's unofficial mascot to prevent calamity from befalling the Mushroom Kingdom.View Deal
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu or Eevee
$59 $29 at Amazon
If you're after the latest Pokemon games, Amazon has them on sale today for $30 off the regular price of $59. The latest versions - Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee are a re-imagining of the original games with all-new graphics and gameplay mechanics.View Deal
Nintendo Labo Variety Pack
$69 $39 at GameStop
If you want to keep the kids entertained while still encouraging them to create and build, the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit is the perfect choice. Featuring a number of cardboard projects that come to life on the Switch, it's perfect for kids and kids at heart.View Deal
The best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK
The best bundle is the Nintendo Switch with FIFA 19, which also comes with a £30 eShop voucher, for £279.99. What this essentially gets you is FIFA 19 and £30 to spend on any other game all for the price that you'd usually pay just for the Switch itself.
There are other deals, which add another £20 on top of that bundle, but bring you a greater range of game choice in your bundle – we get it, lots of people don't always want to play a football game.
For Super Mario fans, there's the a Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros bundle for £299.99, which also comes with a £30 eShop Voucher.
Or you can pay the same price, £299.99 for a Nintendo Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or a Nintendo Switch and Super Mario Maker 2 Ltd Edition – each of these also come with that sweet £30 eShop Voucher to get your game collection up-and-running.
Nintendo Switch | Neon Red/Neon Blue | £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit | Super Mario Maker 2 Ltd Edition £299.99 at Amazon
Super Mario Make 2 is a brand new release, so being able to grab it, £30 e-shop credit (which can be used to buy another game) and a Switch console for less than £300 is a great deal.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Neon Red/Neon Blue | £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit | The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild £299.99 at Amazon
Breath of the Wild is still one of the best title's to grace the Switch so to grab it, the console itself and £30 e-shop credit for under £300 is a great deal. View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Neon Red/Neon Blue | £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit | Super Smash Bros - Ultimate £299.99
Despite being out for a few months, Super Smash bros. Ultimate is definitely one of the Switch's must-have titles. There's no better time to grab the title than now, than in this discounted bundle.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Neon Red/Blue | £30 E-Shop Credit | FIFA 19 | £279.99 at Amazon
Usually buying these items separately would cost over £300, but Amazon is offering a Switch, FIFA 19 and £30 e-shop credit for just £279.99 - saving you £14.99. View Deal
Not in the UK? Then check out the best Nintendo Switch prices in your region below:
- TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites to round up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that matter to you.