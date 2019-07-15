Prime Day pet deals: get a frickin' laser beam for your cat

Surely you've treated yourself to a little something by now via our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals. And as much as your pet is going to enjoy all those new boxes, it would be nice if one of them had something actually for them inside it.

And what better gift could you give your pet, than the gift of lasers? We've found a range of automatic laser devices that shoot out lasers for your pet to chase - or show a complete lack of interest in - as per the code of some pets. Yes cats, we're talking about you!

(Image credit: PetSafe) PetSafe Bolt Laser Cat Toy: $24.99 $18.95 at Amazon

This laser pointer fires random patterns and can be used as a free-standing toy or you can pick it up in pointer mode. It looks like it'll be quite easily pushed over though if your pet is going to barrel into it a lot.View Deal

Also available in the UK for £25.99 £19.45 at Amazon

(Image credit: PetSafe) PetSafe FroliCat Multi-Laser Cat Toy: £23.99 at Amazon

Two spinning lasers could keep the little tykes busy for quite a while. You never know, this might be the perfect thing to tire them out so they're not charging around the house at 4am.View Deal

This model isn't available in the US. But here are some similar laser pet toys.

(Image credit: PetSafe) PetSafe FroliCat Zip Automatic Laser Light: £21.99 £14.99 at Amazon

This is a super cheap option for an automatic laser pointer for your cat or dog to chase. Plus, it's almost definitely small enough to attach to a pet harness. Because this is what we were all thinking about when we said lasers for pets right?View Deal

A similar toy is available in the US for $20.95 today.

In the UK, Amazon is running a Prime Day special where you can save £10 when you spend £35 buy using the voucher code PETS 10 at checkout. So why not check out the Prime Day pets deals at Amazon UK.

There are no voucher codes yet over in the US, but Amazon does have discounts on a wide selection of pet products throughout the sale too. Take a look over at Amazon US.