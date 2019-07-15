Instant Pot sale at Walmart: the Instant Pot Duo60 is down to $59 for Prime Day

Prime Day has officially arrived, and Amazon isn't the only retailer partaking in the July sale event. Walmart's competing with the tech giant with massive savings on TVs, laptops, smart home devices, and more. They're also slashing the price on best-selling Kitchen appliances like the Instant Pot pressure cooker. You can get the most popular model, the Instant Pot Duo60, on sale for $59. That's a $40 discount and the best price we've found for the kitchen appliance.

The popular six-quart pressure combines seven kitchen appliances in one (pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt marker, and warmer) to prepare fast and convenient meals. The Duo60 features 14 built-in smart programs so you can make soup, rice, yogurt, and more with a press of a button. The pressure cooker also includes a high and low-pressure setting and an automatic keep warm setting that holds the temperature of the food until your ready to serve.

Walmart also has the Instant Pot Lux80 on sale for $79 and the Instant Pot Ultra on sale for $109. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and unlike Amazon, Walmart doesn't require a membership to shop these deals.

The best Instant Pot Prime Day deals:

