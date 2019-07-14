Early Prime Day offer sees the cheapest Echo Dot deals yet

Amazon Prime Day has started super early for those looking for a great deal on the Echo Dot, with the price slashed both sides of the Atlantic.

In the US, this Alexa-powered speaker is down to just $22 from $49.99 for Prime members - whereas in the UK it's an almost identical saving, lopping a massive £27.99 off the RRP to bring it down to just £22.

And... if you want to make an even bigger saving, you can go for three of these little nuggets for just $59.99, with the discount added at the checkout.

That price went live at midday PT in the US, so if you've seen it recently at $24.99 and decided to hold off, then now is the time to pick up this little round voice-assistant buddy as we're unlikely to see the same kinds of discounts for a long time yet.

Amazon obviously wants to see you grabbing discounts on its own devices so you start embedding yourself in its ecosystem, but the Amazon Echo (3rd edition) is a neat bit of kit in itself.

The Dot is a smart speaker that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls, and more all with the command of your voice. The compact speaker plays your favorite tunes from services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

The 3rd generation (this is the newest model) Echo Dot can also control your smart home devices to adjust the temperature, turn on lights, and more using your voice.

It might not be the best speaker on the market in terms of sound quality - you'll want to pair it with another portable speaker to get the best out of the audio - but to just bring voice-power to your life cheaply, these deals can't be beaten.