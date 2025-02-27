Why do streaming services geo-restrict content?
Why and how streaming services serve up different content in different countries
We’ve all experienced it – trying to find a certain show or movie on a streaming service only to realize it’s unavailable in our country. It’s frustrating, especially if it's a piece of content you were looking forward to watching. Then, when you thought things couldn't get worse, you find out another region does have access to it.
In this guide, I'll explain what geo-restrictions are and how they work, why streaming platforms serve up different content in different countries, and how the best streaming VPNs can help.
What are geo-restrictions?
As the name suggests, geo-restrictions (or geo-blocks) restrict access to online content based on geographical location. When we’re talking about streaming, this means a movie or TV show on Netflix US might not be available on Netflix UK, even though it’s the same service. Simply put, geo-blocking means that your region/country dictates what content you have access to.
One of the most prominent tools streaming platforms use to geo-restrict content for users is checking their IP address. It's an indicator of your device's physical location, after all. It's also what makes it possible to send and receive information on the Internet.
When you hop on a streaming platform and click on a video, your device's IP address is essentially sending a request to the website owner. Now, if you're in the UK and you're trying to watch a video on, say, BBC iPlayer, the streaming platform will accept your IP's request. However, if you're a US resident trying to access the same video, the platform will simply not respond to your IP's request.
You needn't worry, though, as the IP only gives away your country at best – and not your exact physical address. On that note, I'd also like to point out that different geo-restrictions within the same country are very rare, which is why knowing your country is enough for the streaming platform to decide on the deployment of geo-blocks.
It's also worth noting that streaming isn't the only industry where geo-restrictions are a common practice. Online stores, news outlets, music streaming services, and even oppressive governments employ geo-restrictions.
Why do streaming services employ geo-restrictions?
Streaming services are essentially content distribution systems, and given the high-stakes nature of modern content creation (each movie needs millions of dollars in investment), streaming platforms need to own the right to broadcast every piece of content.
Furthermore, broadcasting rights differ from one location to another. For instance, the same TV show (Friends, for instance) can have different broadcasting partners in different countries. It can be Netflix in the US and Amazon Prime Video in India. This means that Netflix India cannot have Friends.
Streaming platforms, therefore, have to abide by strict licensing agreements that dictate where content can and can’t be broadcast. They agree to protect copyrights and prevent the illegal distribution of copyrighted content.
There could be serious repercussions if streaming services fail to adhere to these agreements. They might have to dish out massive fines or even deal with multimillion-dollar lawsuits. So, to comply, streaming services rely on geo-restrictions to keep content portioned up by region.
Another reason streaming services geo-restrict content is to target separate markets. Tailoring content libraries to a country’s cultural and linguistic preferences will eventually help them serve up a better experience for their users in that region.
What to look for in a streaming VPN
Looking for the best streaming VPN? Here are the main factors to consider:
- Reliable access to popular streaming platforms: As mentioned above, the most popular streaming sites, like Netflix and BBC iPlayer, proactively block VPN IPs, which makes it crucial to check that your streaming VPN of choice can reliably (and consistently) access these sites.
- Stable speeds: Servers everywhere and reliable access to streaming platforms are of little utility if the VPN can't stream your favorite content in the highest resolution without buffering. That's why choosing a fast VPN is non-debatable. Top options for speed include Surfshark and NordVPN.
- Apps for all platforms: Surely you'd like the flexibility of streaming a movie or TV show from multiple devices. One minute you're in front of your TV, and another you're inside a cozy blanket in your bedroom with your tablet in front of you. All the top streaming VPNs are aware of this, which is why they offer user-friendly apps for multiple devices. Depending on your choice of device, look for VPNs with apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and/or Linux.
- Dedicated streaming servers: It can be worthwhile to look for a VPN with dedicated servers for streaming, as these offer optimized performance that other 'regular' servers might not. You can expect to enjoy faster speeds, less buffering, and a smoother streaming experience overall.
