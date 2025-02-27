Why do streaming services geo-restrict content?

We’ve all experienced it – trying to find a certain show or movie on a streaming service only to realize it’s unavailable in our country. It’s frustrating, especially if it's a piece of content you were looking forward to watching. Then, when you thought things couldn't get worse, you find out another region does have access to it.

In this guide, I'll explain what geo-restrictions are and how they work, why streaming platforms serve up different content in different countries, and how the best streaming VPNs can help.

1. NordVPN – from $3.09 per month

The best streaming VPN

NordVPN is the perfect VPN service for unblocking global content. With a large fleet of servers and reliable unblocking powers, it's also ridiculously quick, meaning you won't have to worry about buffering or slow loading speeds. Signing up for two years upfront unlocks special discounts, and you'll only have to pay $3.39 per month (paid $81 upfront, including up to 1 year free). You can check it out risk-free thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What are geo-restrictions?

As the name suggests, geo-restrictions (or geo-blocks) restrict access to online content based on geographical location. When we’re talking about streaming, this means a movie or TV show on Netflix US might not be available on Netflix UK, even though it’s the same service. Simply put, geo-blocking means that your region/country dictates what content you have access to.

One of the most prominent tools streaming platforms use to geo-restrict content for users is checking their IP address. It's an indicator of your device's physical location, after all. It's also what makes it possible to send and receive information on the Internet.

When you hop on a streaming platform and click on a video, your device's IP address is essentially sending a request to the website owner. Now, if you're in the UK and you're trying to watch a video on, say, BBC iPlayer, the streaming platform will accept your IP's request. However, if you're a US resident trying to access the same video, the platform will simply not respond to your IP's request.

You needn't worry, though, as the IP only gives away your country at best – and not your exact physical address. On that note, I'd also like to point out that different geo-restrictions within the same country are very rare, which is why knowing your country is enough for the streaming platform to decide on the deployment of geo-blocks.

It's also worth noting that streaming isn't the only industry where geo-restrictions are a common practice. Online stores, news outlets, music streaming services, and even oppressive governments employ geo-restrictions.

Why do streaming services employ geo-restrictions?

Streaming services are essentially content distribution systems, and given the high-stakes nature of modern content creation (each movie needs millions of dollars in investment), streaming platforms need to own the right to broadcast every piece of content.

Furthermore, broadcasting rights differ from one location to another. For instance, the same TV show (Friends, for instance) can have different broadcasting partners in different countries. It can be Netflix in the US and Amazon Prime Video in India. This means that Netflix India cannot have Friends.

Streaming platforms, therefore, have to abide by strict licensing agreements that dictate where content can and can’t be broadcast. They agree to protect copyrights and prevent the illegal distribution of copyrighted content.

There could be serious repercussions if streaming services fail to adhere to these agreements. They might have to dish out massive fines or even deal with multimillion-dollar lawsuits. So, to comply, streaming services rely on geo-restrictions to keep content portioned up by region.

Another reason streaming services geo-restrict content is to target separate markets. Tailoring content libraries to a country’s cultural and linguistic preferences will eventually help them serve up a better experience for their users in that region.

What to look for in a streaming VPN

Looking for the best streaming VPN? Here are the main factors to consider: