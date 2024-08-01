7 tips to keep your phone safe

Think about how many times you use your mobile device throughout the day – streaming, shopping, checking your online banking account. It means that we trust our pocket-sized gadgets with a lot of personal information and, unfortunately, it makes them a tempting target for data-hungry cybercriminals.

Luckily, there are a few quick and easy ways to shore up your mobile device's digital privacy – from investing in one of the best VPNs to auditing app permissions. Keep reading, and I'll walk you through my top recommendations.

1. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

If you do a lot of web browsing on your phone, you'll also be storing a ton of login details – think passwords, usernames, and emails. Naturally, this is the kind of information you'll want to keep out of the hands of hackers. One of the best ways to do this is by enabling two-factor authentication (or 2FA).

With 2FA, you are required to provide an extra form of identification to access your account – as well as your password and username combo. This can come as a one-time security code sent in an SMS, a magic link delivered to your email, a biometrical print, or clicking on a specific app on your device. So, if a dodgy cybercriminal happens to have your login information (maybe as a result of a data breach), they still won't be able to access your accounts.

It might seem a bit annoying to have to wait for a text before accessing your social media or chat clients every day, but the added security is worth it.

2. Level up your lock screen

Your lock screen is your device's first defense against intruders. Most of us use a PIN code, password, or biometrics to keep snoopers out (whether they're strangers or nosy siblings), but there are a few things to keep in mind.

For a start, if you're using a PIN code, make sure it's complex - don’t use 0000. It's the same as using "password" as your password. A bad idea.

Using a robust password is a better idea. Some phones even prevent further login attempts if someone inputs the password incorrectly a set number of times – which is great news if your phone happens to get snatched by a pickpocket.

At first glance, biometrics might seem like a simpler and safer alternative, but storing this info (like your fingerprint and face recognition) on your phone can create a whole new privacy nightmare. Biometrics have, in the past, been handed over to Google – which is less than ideal, seeing as it's hard to pinpoint what happens to your identifiable details once they leave your device.

3. Turn off the non-essentials

Bluetooth is a handy little feature – and I rely on it a lot to connect my headphones and speakers to my mobile device. Unfortunately, features that are useful to us can be useful to snoopers, and the same goes for Bluetooth.

A hacker can mimic networks and devices that your phone has previously connected to – in the hopes that you'll assume they’re safe and rejoin them. Once you have, however, you essentially open the door for all sorts of hacks.

So, the best thing to do is turn off the Bluetooth feature when you're not using it. After all, if you keep it switched on, it'll continue searching for other Bluetooth-enabled devices and put you (and your data) at risk of third-party intrusions. The good news is that you'll also preserve your device's battery life. It's a win/win.

4. Edit app permissions

You choose an app from the Store, download it, boot it up – and it asks you for all sorts of permissions. Apps sometimes want access to our cameras and microphones, contacts and location, and it's well worth asking yourself if the app in question really needs that access.

Does the game you just downloaded really need access to your current location?

It's easy to tap yes without thinking about it – but doing so can invite dodgy apps to track and store your personal data. Apps that don't need to know your whereabouts but ask for it anyway, for example, can use the info they collect to make a profit, selling it on to marketing firms.

If you already have a bevy of apps installed, take a flick through them and consider which apps need access to what features – and revoke access if it feels intrusive (or look for a more privacy-friendly alternative).

Does your mobile device keep reminding you of an update that's ready to roll out? Do you keep putting it off? Well, you're not alone – but there are good reasons to make time to let your mobile do its thing and finally install the update.

Updates generally contain lots of good stuff for you and your device, all designed to improve the overall experience. They can add new features, improve existing ones, and even patch out security issues that might otherwise pose a threat to your privacy.

It's also worth checking that you’re using the latest version of the OS. To do this, just open up your Settings menu and navigate to the "About phone" tab, or the nearest equivalent, and see if there's an option to update.

6. Don't download anything dodgy

Downloading apps is the bread and butter of any mobile experience and there's plenty of good stuff on the Store. However, there are also some serious duds out there that only want to gobble up your personal data or sell it for a profit.

Some cybercriminals create their own apps, sometimes mimicking what's popular or well-known brands, in the hopes that you'll download them without a second thought. Then, any information you input gets funneled straight through to them, and they can use it for their own nefarious ends – think scams, account takeovers, and fraud.

If you've got your eye on an app, take a look at its reviews on the app store before pushing that download option, and head to the app's site to check out its privacy policy and what permissions it'll ask for. Make sure you only download apps from official sources, too, and not sketchy third-party sites.

Why? Well, the Play and App Stores do a decent job of vetting available apps (though some stinkers slip through).

7. Use a VPN

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) aren't just for super-techy folks – anyone can install one on their phone to give their digital privacy a massive boost. VPNs work just like any other app; download it, log in, and you're ready to go.

Today's best secure VPNs encrypt the traffic that passes from your phone to the internet and back again. As a result, nosy third parties and hackers won't be able to read it, ensuring that any log in information or financial details remain secure and safe from prying eyes.

This is doubly important if you frequently connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots with your mobile device. These free connections are handy in a pinch, especially if you're bored in the airport or hanging out in a coffee shop, but they're notoriously unsecure. Plus, some cybercriminals make their very own bogus hotspots and name them something eerily credible, hoping you'll join them and pass all your sensitive information right into their hands.

VPN encryption puts a stop to this, allowing you to go about your day-to-day business without worrying about someone watching over your shoulder.