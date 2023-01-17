Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 – what the leaks have revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S23 isn’t here yet – not quite. It’s set to be announced on February 1 though, at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, so it’s landing very soon, and thanks to leaks and rumors we already have a very good idea of what to expect.

With that in mind, we’ve crafted this article comparing the likely specs, design and features to those of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

So nothing we say about the Samsung Galaxy S23 here is guaranteed as of yet, but most of it is likely to be, giving us a reasonable idea of how Samsung’s next flagship might compare to its current one.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is widely available around the world, and it starts at $799 / £769 / AU$1,249 for 128GB of storage, rising to $849 / £819 / AU$1,349 for 256GB. That said, it can often be found at a reduction, now that it's almost a year old.

Leaks largely suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will cost more than the Galaxy S22, with one source putting the increase at somewhere between 10 to 20%. This is apparently mostly down to inflation.

However, there’s also a chance that the S23 will start with 256GB of storage, which is double what the S22 starts at. Not all reports agree on that, but if this does pan out then you might actually get more for your money this year, even though you’ll also potentially pay more.

We expect the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be just as widely available as the S22 when it goes on sale, probably shortly after its February 1 announcement.

The Galaxy S22 is cheaper than we expect the S23 to be (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 might look very similar in a lot of ways, with the upcoming phone expected to have a glass back, a metal frame, and a flat screen with a punch-hole camera in it, just like the Samsung Galaxy S22.

The screen is also likely to stay at 6.1 inches, which means the dimensions and weight will probably be similar too. And the screen specs could be near identical, with the upcoming phone rumored to have a 1080 x 2340 AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the S22.

However, some aspects of the design will likely change. The biggest difference could be the cameras, as numerous leaks have pointed to a new design for those on the Samsung Galaxy S23. The metal 'contour cut' camera block found on the S22 looks to be absent, with the lenses instead jutting out individually, more like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The rumored Galaxy S23 design and colors (Image credit: Samsung / SnoopyTech)

The colors are also sure to differ. Most reports point to the Samsung Galaxy S23 colors being Cotton Flower (off white), Misty Lilac (pink), Botanic Green, and Phantom Black shades, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 colors include Phantom White, Phantom Black, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite, Cream, Sky Blue, and Violet.

So the Samsung Galaxy S23 might not be available in as many shades, though one source has suggested additional colors will be offered exclusively through Samsung’s store.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: camera and battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumored to have a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. If that sounds familiar it’s because the Samsung Galaxy S22 has that exact same setup.

It’s possible that there will be other changes to the sensors used, but we’re not currently expecting that.

So the camera experience could be similar on these two phones, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 might at least have an upgraded 12MP selfie camera, in place of the S22’s 10MP one.

There might be some new software features for the Samsung Galaxy S23’s camera too, with reports pointing to the likes of a Pro mode for the selfie camera, and the ability to save RAW photos in 50MP quality.

Don't expect big upgrades compared to the S22's cameras (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

However, there’s every chance these features will come to the Samsung Galaxy S22 as a software update anyway, so the S23 probably isn’t going to be much better for photography.

It might have better battery life though, with leaks pointing to a 3,900mAh battery, up from 3,700mAh in the Samsung Galaxy S22. How much difference that will make remains to be seen, but it could be a useful upgrade, as the S22’s longevity isn’t all that noteworthy in our experience.

That said, charging probably won’t get a boost, with leaks suggesting the Samsung Galaxy S23 will charge at 25W when wired or 15W wireless, which is the same as the Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: specs and features

One of the biggest upgrades on the Samsung Galaxy S23 is likely to be its chipset, as it’s almost certainly going to use the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Not only that, but this is widely reported to be a supercharged version of the chipset, delivering more power than the stock version.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in any form is extremely powerful, and a generational leap over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in the Samsung Galaxy S22, so the S23 could be significantly more powerful.

That’s especially true in the UK and other parts of Europe, which got a version of the Galaxy S22 with an Exynos 2200 chipset instead, which is widely considered to be a worse performer than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. For the Galaxy S23 though, it looks like everywhere in the world will get the new Snapdragon chipset.

A leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S23 (Image credit: WinFuture / @rquandt)

However, while we could see big performance boosts on that front, other aspects of the specs and features may not differ so much.

For example, RAM is likely to stick at 8GB, just like the Samsung Galaxy S22. Storage could be getting a boost but there’s disagreement there – at least one source says the Samsung Galaxy S23 will start at 256GB, but another points to 128GB, like the S22.

Software will probably be much the same too, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 almost certainly set to run Android 13, just like the S22. It might ship with a newer version of Samsung’s One UI interface, but that’s sure to arrive on the S22 as well. However, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will probably be supported with software updates for longer.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could also get a boost to connectivity, with emergency satellite communications possibly being added to the mix.

Takeaway

Based on leaks and rumors, it looks as though the Samsung Galaxy S23 will only serve as an incremental upgrade to the Galaxy S22.

The main expected change is the chipset, which could be much better this year, but then the Samsung Galaxy S22 isn’t exactly lacking for power.

Beyond that, the design is likely to be slightly tweaked, the available colors are sure to differ, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will probably have a bigger battery, and there could be other small upgrades, such as to the selfie camera and with the addition of satellite communications. The starting storage capacity might also be higher, but we’re less sure of that.

Meanwhile the screen, camera specs, RAM amount, charging speed, and most other aspects will probably be broadly the same as last year – and the price will likely be higher.

So while the Samsung Galaxy S23 has a good shot at being one of the best Samsung phones out there, you might not feel the need to upgrade if you have a Galaxy S22.