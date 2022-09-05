Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: how Apple can beat its own buds

It's hardly a secret that the Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market right now, but if the leaks surrounding Apple's hotly anticipated September 7 event are anything to go on, we might well be seeing the Cupertino giant's first attempt at out-Pro-ing itself in the AirPods space very soon indeed.

The October 2019 AirPods Pro are about to be superseded by the AirPods Pro 2 – finally, and almost certainly. And that is huge. (Just go outside. Count the number of little white-tailed earbuds you see hanging out of ears…)

Apple is notoriously taciturn ahead of its hardware launches, but the rumor mill has been churning at full pelt with everything from renders to specifications from noted tipsters on the AirPods Pro 2. As such, we have a pretty good idea of what they're going to bring to the best noise-cancelling earbuds table – and the future looks bright.

But if you're thinking of buying now is it really worth waiting for the new ones? Here’s everything we know about the AirPods Pro 2 and how they are poised to trounce Apple's own current flagship in-ear noise-cancelling AirPods.

The Apple AirPods Pro arrived on October 30, 2019 – pre Pandemic, when life was so very different. But the good news is that we won't be waiting long for the AirPods Pro 2 – in fact, they could be here in days…

Force majeures aside, we could be seeing the AirPods Pro 2 imminently – at Apple's September 7 iPhone 14 reveal – although as we've said recently, Apple's normal approach is release AirPods slightly later, in October.

This is because over the past 10 years, Apple has almost always held two events in the fall (the Cupertino giant even had three during pandemic-challenged 2020), and its October event is the stage it tends to reserve for its iPads, Macs and AirPods.

The AirPods 3 were announced at the October event in 2021. Original AirPods Pro were announced in October 2019. AirPods Max actually weren't announced at any event, but were instead announced in a surprise press release in December 2020 – but this fact still aligns with our later-than-September timeline prediction. And 2020 didn't exactly go to plan for anyone…

There are exceptions to this Octoberfest rule. AirPods 2 were announced in March 2019. And most significantly, the original AirPods were announced in September 2016, alongside the iPhone 7.

The thing is, Apple was ushering in a whole new product back then. It hasn't announced any updated iterations in September. Compare that to the Apple Watch, which has always been announced alongside the iPhone (with the exception of pesky old 2020) and you can certainly make an educated guess based on these patterns.

Now, the sordid topic of coin. The AirPods Pro 2 pricing is, of course, yet to be confirmed, but a previous leak has said they'll cost $249, the same price as the original AirPods Pro ($249 / £249 / AU$399) at launch.

The pricing leak, a tweet from LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab), initially suggested to many that Apple would keep selling its original AirPods Pro and simply drop their price (as it did with the 2019 AirPods after launching AirPods 3) – but with AirPods 3 costing $179 / £169 / AU$279, those prices look too close to make sense.

See, Apple would then have three sets of in-ear 'Pods all priced within $70 / £70 of each other, and that seems surplus to requirements. We think Apple will just replace the existing AirPods Pro with the Pro 2 model – which means if you don't want your Pros becoming 'old hat', you had better keep your wits about you…

Apple AirPods Pro vs AirPods Pro 2: design

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 will likely look virtually the same as the inaugural Pro in-ear 'Pods… (Image credit: Apple)

There have been a few suggestions here. Although a Bloomberg report (opens in new tab) initially claimed that AirPods Pro 2 would be completely designed to eliminate those 'toothbrush-head' ear stems altogether, likely taking design cues from the Samsung Galaxy Buds and the Google Pixel Buds, that theory has since been debunked.

More recently, reports have said that the aesthetic and driver housings will stay almost completely the same externally, though will likely include a drastic internal redesign.

So Apple will almost certainly be keeping the protruding stems, and we’d love Tim Cook's behemoth to include haptic feedback when you touch them – it would add a little bit of tactility to the user experience that we think would be really beneficial.

Another much-requested feature is USB-C charging, but tipster Ming-Chi Kuo thinks it won't be coming – yet. The respected Apple analyst reported (opens in new tab) that Apple is stoically going with a Lightning port on the charging case, as opposed to the much-requested USB-C port (thank you, 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)) and, we'll be honest, that's a shame. So, the AirPods Pro 2 will likely be the last AirPods to tote a Lightning port.

Would Apple really drill these large holes on the underside of the case though? (Image credit: MacRumors)

Elsewhere, alleged leaked photos of the AirPods Pro 2 and their charging case depict what appear to be speaker holes (for emitting a beeping sound when you misplace it; think AirTag) but we're not convinced they're legit. MacRumors (opens in new tab) got the images from a claimed Apple internal source, and more renders showing this kind of design have appeared since.

Any renders of AirPods Pro 2 with missing earstems have vanished into the ether, too – MacRumors' sources claim that particular rumor was incorrect.

What about fit? An earfins option would make the AirPods Pro 2 appeal to the running crowd, and this is an area where Apple could make easy gains – it has already taken this approach with the Beats Fit Pro, after all.

Another idea is to offer rose gold and space gray colorways for the AirPods Pro 2 (which we’ve seen with some iPhone and MacBook Pro models) and it would certainly signify you've bagged yourself a new set, but somehow Apple's track-record for all-white 'Pods only feels like it's here to stay.

Apple AirPods Pro vs AirPods Pro 2: battery life

The iPhone 13 Pro display (Image credit: G Liya / TechRadar)

Another open goal for AirPods Pro 2 is longer battery life – and the Pro 2 will have to come bearing it. The original AirPods Pro’s charging case will give you 24 hours of listening time when fully charged, with each full charge of the AirPods Pro getting you five hours of listening (that’s with noise cancelling or Transparency off – you’ll get four and a half hours with it on), or three and a half hours of use if you use the AirPods Pro as a hands-free mic for calling.

Although these numbers are accurate in real-world use, they're hardly earth-shattering in 2022. The stamina just doesn't match some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy today – it has been far outmatched by the new $149 Jabra Elite 5, which boast seven hours from the buds alone with ANC on (28 hours with case) for starters.

According to @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab), the AirPods Pro 2 will come with "better battery life", but there's nothing more solid to tell you than that. Even the best noise-cancelling earbuds don't tend to be as long-lasting as regular true wireless earbuds – ANC antiphase tech can be a real battery drain – but even a few extra hours of playback would be very welcome.

Even the excellent Honor Earbuds 3 Pro (four hours of ANC playtime before needing a charge) and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (at five hours of continuous playtime with ANC on, or eight without it, and up to 18 hours in the cradle) can't offer much more stamina, it's true – but this is Apple, and we think it highly likely that Apple's AirPods Pro 2 will bring a jolt of fuel injection.

Apple AirPods Pro vs AirPods Pro 2: features

AirPods Pro 2 should come with a 2022 Bluetooth version such as 5.2 (Image credit: Apple)

As any Apple faithful knows, the Cupertino giant's in-ear AirPods are sitting pretty above its Beats subsidiary brand range. Thus, suitably flagship features are a given, kicking off with the active noise cancelling (ANC).

Apple neglected to implement user-selectable ANC modes or sliders in its first-generation AirPods Pro – currently, your noise cancelling profiles are limited to on or off. Apple will look to include a more tailored noise cancellation experience in the AirPods Pro 2 for sure, as offered by Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

And we might even see an ANC world-first too – namely the ability to disable it when the earbuds recognize an external voice or wake-word. An Apple patent (opens in new tab) – spotted by Apple Insider (opens in new tab) earlier this year – details the feature, called 'Interrupt for noise-cancelling audio devices', and it specifically mentions headphones. It's essentially Transparency mode, but it kicks in automatically. Useful.

The Samsung Buds 2 Pro do something similar when you're speaking, but to do it when others are speaking would be a neat trick.

Apple AirPods Pro vs AirPods Pro 2: sound quality

Now, sonic chops. While the AirPods Pro sound good, they are no match for the Sony WF-1000XM4 or Honor Earbuds 3 Pro in terms of audio fidelity – and we expect Apple to make some changes to the AirPods Pro 2 to entice reticent audiophiles.

Aside from improving the drivers inside the AirPods Pro, which is highly likely, Apple could do this by adding support for lossless audio – which has recently been achieved by the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the NuraTrue Pro.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirPods Pro 2 will come with Apple Lossless (ALAC) support, allowing for higher quality streams than previous models, without the disappearance of data associated with low bitrate Bluetooth transmission.

This would allow the AirPods Pro 2 to deliver far more detail, space and dynamic agility to your music than was previously possible. Plus, it would tie in nicely with Apple Music's Lossless Audio streams – which cannot be enjoyed in their full resolution by Apple's current AirPods lineup, because the Bluetooth version inside the buds (and over-ears) cannot support lossless audio.

Another option could be to include support for Qualcomm's new aptX Lossless codec in the AirPods Pro 2 – although Apple hasn't used Qualcomm technology in the past, and we can't see it changing the habit of a lifetime.

Elsewhere, we expect the AirPods Pro 2 will continue to support (and improve upon) Apple's top-tier personalized Spatial Audio with head-tracking, just like their predecessors and the AirPods 3.

What we'd love to see

We're not done here! What AirPods Pro 2 features would really make them stand out from the AirPods Pro? We're leaving these perks here as 'possibles' rather than expected updates, but they're interesting food for thought nonetheless…

Apple was awarded a patent back in 2020 that describes the ability to control true wireless earbuds with futuristic 'in-air gestures'. Spotted by Patently Apple (opens in new tab), the patent describes gestures – hovering a hand over the AirPods but not touching them, say – could work alongside the touch controls already employed by the AirPods Pro, allowing you to trigger different functions.

The tech giant also filed a patent describing earbuds that could be controlled by touching your face, shaking your head, and even clicking your teeth together. It's not impossible that touching your face could be used to control the AirPods Pro 2 – after all, the tech has been proven possible by the Sony LinkBuds.

In the fitness and wellness sphere, a February 2022 patent (opens in new tab) suggests that future AirPods could not only monitor your workout sessions, but also offer you feedback on how to improve, next time. The patent, (thank you, Apple Insider (opens in new tab)), details a 'Wireless Ear Bud With Pose Detection,' suggesting Apple is looking into ways to enhance future AirPods models by way of improved exercise features.

To be honest, we'd be happy with AirPods Pro 2 that could actually tweak the volume of your music from the stems, making digging out your phone (or asking Siri to do it) a thing of the past, but given that it's been three years, Apple's hotly anticipated AirPods Pro 2 will almost certainly do much, much more…