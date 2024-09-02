This new Chinese SUV is faster than a Porsche 911 and has a staggeringly long all-electric range

Zeekr has unveiled its latest all-electric SUV, which is touted to travel further than most of today's EVs, charge faster and offer class-leading acceleration figures.

Destined for several global markets (including Europe), the 7X is the marque's first mid-size SUV that is aimed at the widest possible audience, moving away from its previous premium saloons and ultra-luxurious MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles) towards arguably the most popular body style in the western world.

The five-seater maximizes on interior roominess and comfort with a bespoke electric platform that prioritizes head and legroom for all occupants, as well as offering 32 individual storage compartments that are said to conveniently store everything from "sunglasses to lipsticks". Big bottles of water are probably covered, too.

In terms of stats, the 7X isn't pulling any punches, with silicon carbide-powered e-motors able to propel the SUV from 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds. That’s faster than most modern sports cars.

In addition to this, the entry-level model will feature a 75kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which is good for a claimed 605km on a single charge – or around 376 miles.

More impressive still is the longer-range variant, which will undoubtedly be a lot more expensive, but it uses a 100kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack that is capable of a staggering 780km (around 484 miles) on a single charge.

That's up there with the likes of the Lucid Air Grand Touring model, which boasts an official EPA-estimated range of 516 miles, and far eclipses the current longest range Tesla Model S, which manages around 394-miles.

Leading the charge

(Image credit: Zeekr/Geely)

There is currently no word on pricing or exactly where we can expect to see the Zeekr 7X on sale, although we do know that Chinese customers will start receiving their cars as early as next month.

Regardless, the Chinese way is to undercut rivals, so you can expect a cutthroat pricing strategy if and when it does arrive in Europe and beyond. Currently, Zeekr isn't sold in the USA, but despite fierce trade tariffs recently imposed by the Biden administration, it hasn't ruled it out.

What’s more, Zeekr says that the 7X will offer a suite of advanced onboard tech, including the use of dual Nvidia Orin System-on-a-Chip (SoC) computers that will gather reams of data from lidar, high-definition cameras and millimeter-wave radars.

This will not only offer high levels of autonomous driving where the local laws permit, but will also support a number of advanced safety assistance systems.

With next generation LFP battery packs that are said to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 10.5 minutes (ultra-fast chargers permitting) and the high likelihood of cutting-edge infotainment, Geely-owned Zeekr is once again proving that Chinese manufacturers are at the bleeding edge of EV technology.