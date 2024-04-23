MG's incredible electric hypercar could soon set a new EV land speed record – and it can hit 62mph in under two seconds

MG is gearing up to unveil one of its most radical concepts to date, as it prepares to cement its reputation as a producer of exciting EVs at this year's Beijing motor show.

Its latest EXE181 electric hypercar is on track to be among one of the most aerodynamically accomplished cars ever built, boasting a theoretical drag co-efficient figure of just 0.181. If that makes no sense at all, fret not; the number is lower than both the very slippery McLaren Speedtail (0.278) and the 313 miles per gallon, hyper-miling Volkswagen XL1 (0.199) of 2013.

The now-SAIC owned MG has cleverly plundered its archives, using the radical EX181 land speed record car driven by Stirling Moss and Phil Hill throughout the late 1950s as inspiration. The teardrop-shaped, petrol-powered vehicle was pure innovation at the time and, despite boasting just 300bhp, it managed to hit 254.9mph on the Bonneville Salt Flats during its fastest run.

(Image credit: MG/SAIC)

Although the exact electric powertrain hasn’t been revealed for the modern interpretation, MG says it is aiming for a 0-62mph sprint time of just 1.9 seconds and an overall top speed that betters the petrol-powered model of the 1950s – making it one of the fastest EVs ever produced.

Currently, the Rimac Nevera holds the record for fastest production EV, smashing the 258mph mark thanks to its 1,888bhp, four-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain and potent battery pack combo, which is also capable of delivering a mightily impressive real-world range of more than 300 miles.

The stunning EXE181is pure theatre inside too, opting for a single seat, central driving position and a tiny, yoke-style steering wheel that is reminiscent of a modern F1 car.

It will go on display at the Beijing motor show later this week, but is also due to make a public debut at the UK's Goodwood Festival of Speed in the summer where MG celebrates its centenary year with a host of activity.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Analysis: MG distances itself from boring

(Image credit: MG/SAIC)

The instantly recognizable British badge has experienced rocky times since the collapse of MG Rover Group in 2005, with an initial buyout by Chinese state-owned Nanjing Automobile and then a further takeover by SAIC Motor, which still owns it now.

Under fresh management, the revised range consisted of an overhauled MG3 and MG6, which proved affordable but nothing to write home about in terms of styling and performance. However, the recent switch to electrification has added some much-needed spice to the brand, with the MG4 EV Power offering a serious amount of bang for your buck.

The drop-top MG Cyberster has also been grabbing headlines for its sleek looks and punchy performance, but it appears that with this jaw-dropping concept, MG is looking to gain credibility in the luxury performance sector.

At this year’s Geneva Motor Show, the Chinese-owned brand unveiled its Intelligent Mobility (IM) subdivision that the company said "will operate in the premium sector with a clear focus on executive saloons and larger SUVs," according to its founders.

In addition to this, it also revealed stylish SUVs in the MG9 and MG S9 EVs, which will happily take on the likes of Teslas’s Model Y, as well as a fastback saloon in the form of the MG7.

The EXE181 concept mentioned above is highly unlikely to ever go into production, but as an exercise in MG flexing its EV performance and design muscles, it’s going to take some beating.