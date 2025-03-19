This 4-star high-end dash cam is 42% off on AliExpress and it's got us doing a double take

AliExpress is home to tons of great deals, from portable speakers to gaming mice, and although the website is typically known for cheap, low-end items, every now and then you’ll spot a banger deal on a premium gadget. Case in point, this Viofo A229 Pro dash cam deal.

The Viofo A229 Pro is a high-end dash cam, once representing the height of Viofo’s gadget portfolio and normally retailing for AU$449.99. It’s since been topped by the Viofo A329 (which we handed a five star review to), but with such a monumental discount, it’s hard to pass up the previous generation. 4K video capture in such an affordable unit is pretty impressive.

This deal is being offered through Viofo’s official AliExpress storefront. Keep in mind that warranty claims may be complex and require posting an item back to the country of origin. AliExpress offers refunds if items are lost, aren’t delivered in 30 days or if damaged. The list price on AliExpress excludes GST, but we’ve included it below.

Viofo A229 Pro: was AU$449.99 now AU$261.50 at AliExpress AU Save AU$188.77 The Viofo A229 Pro offers Sony Starvis 2 image sensors, with 4K recording out the front. You can purchase additional cameras for rear-view capture (and a separate camera for front-window capture, if you so wish), but the Viofo A229 Pro contains its own lens in the simple touchscreen unit, so it’s a complete package. It also responds to voice commands (for when you say ‘take a picture’, for example). We handed the A229 Pro a four-star review score, loving its quality and features, though noted its complex wiring and setup when using multiple cameras. Remember to use the code AUAS20 at checkout to save an additional AU$20! If you want a slightly more powerful dash cam, the A329 is also discounted on AliExpress (down to AU$713.02).

