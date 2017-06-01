Ezvid review

A great little screen recorder for work projects and software tutorials, with an excellent text to speech tool and built-in editor, but the inability to save recordings to your PC is a serious drawback.

Ezvid is a free screen recorder that won’t spoil your footage with unsightly watermarks, but with a significant caveat: it can only export recordings to YouTube. There's no way to save them to your PC.

It can also only record for up to 45 minutes at a stretch. If that’s likely to be a problem for you, you’re better off with a different tool like OBS Studio or FlashBack Express.

Ezvid is a free screen recorder developed by Ezvid Inc for Windows.

If neither of those are causes for concern, Ezvid is well worth your consideration. It’s wonderfully easy to use, and includes a built-in editor with text-to-speech and voice recording so there's no need for additional software.

User experience

Ezvid is very easy to use, with quick keyboard shortcuts for hands-free recording. The graphical interface is simple too, though the button to activate recording isn’t as clearly marked as you might expect (it’s the monitor icon on the left-hand side, next to the game controller). A red button would be more intuitive.

While Ezvid is capturing your screen, a small widget is displayed on screen enabling you to stop, pause or make annotations. The latter function is very handy for tutorial and walkthrough videos, and is lacking from many other free screen recorders. Unfortuantely, although you can make it semi-transparent, there’s no way to fully hide the widget while recording unless you select Advanced Screen Capture and only record a section of the screen.

If you make multiple recordings, they will be automatically pieced together in Ezvid’s recorder. This is quite a simple tool, but is perfect for small projects. You can delete clips, split them in half, and add images and other video clips from your PC. You can also create text slides, which can be converted to natural-sounding speech.

Although you can use Ezvid to record games, you might need to run them in windowed mode, which is a little inconvenient. Ezvid is great for making YouTube videos that explain how to use desktop software, but If you want to make let’s play videos or walkthroughs, you’ll be better served by OBS Studio or FlashBack Express.

