You can still pick up a PS4, the new Call of Duty and Spider-Man for just £200

We've seen some great Cyber Monday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals, but this PS4 bundle offer from Very takes the biscuit.

You can pick up a 500GB PlayStation 4 console, the newly-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare AND Marvel's Spider-Man for just £200 in the Cyber Monday deals. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best PS4 prices in your region.)

This bundle saves you around £150, and you can add on optional extras if you want (though they will cost more). It's one of the best offers we've seen on a 500GB PS4 bundle to date – and one of the best we expect to see.

PS4 500GB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle | Marvel's Spider-Man | £199.99 at Very

This is an absolute cracking bundle from Very that gives you a PS4 console, the new Call of Duty AND Spider-Man all for just £200. Grab it while you can!View Deal

Not in the UK? Check out the best prices for PS4 consoles in your region:

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.