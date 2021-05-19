Xbox Series X restock: Amazon has now sold out

Update: And just like that, the Xbox Series X stock is gone. As we've come to expect from Amazon stock drops, things sell out extremely quickly, sometimes even faster than we're able to update this page. We'll be keeping an eye on other retailers this week, and hope that more stock arrives sooner rather than later.

Looking for the latest Xbox Series X restock? Amazon UK has Xbox Series X stock right now, with the standalone console available along with two bundles.

You can get the console on its own for £449.99, or three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £482.98 or alternatively you can pick up the console and Forza Horizon 4 for £499.98.

The console costs £449.99 on its own, so neither of these options are too egregious when it comes to bumping up the price. We also highly recommend Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to any new potential Xbox customers, as it gives you access to hundreds of games, perks, discounts and day one releases of Microsoft first-party exclusives.

We've managed to add both bundles to our basket without issue, but we expect that stock will be snapped up quick.

Microsoft’s flagship console is still extremely popular, with Xbox Series X stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find.

Get the console on its own Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Amazon

OUT OF STOCK Want the console on its own? It's now available at Amazon. View Deal

Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 4: £499.98 at Amazon

OUT OF STOCK Not interested in Xbox Game Pass but want a game to go along with your purchase? This bundle includes Forza Horizon 4, which has been optimized to take advantage of the console's powerful new hardware. View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

