Xbox Project Scarlett games: all the games confirmed and expected on the next Xbox

Microsoft officially announced Xbox Project Scarlett during its E3 2019 keynote conference. It's real, and it's coming.

Faster and capable of more advanced graphics than its predecessors, the next-generation hardware promises to be the most powerful games console (or perhaps consoles) in the world when it launches late in 2020 – even more so than the PS5, which is expected to hit shelves around the same time.

While Microsoft has confirmed at least one game that's coming to Xbox Project Scarlett, we're fairly in the dark as to what other titles we will see hitting the platform.

So without further ado, we've gathered together this handy guide to all the Xbox Project Scarlett games Microsoft has confirmed - and some that we expect to see...

Who will win the next gen war? Check out Xbox Two vs PS5: predicting the future

Confirmed Xbox Scarlett titles

Halo Infinite

Image credit: Microsoft (Image credit: 343 Industries)

Halo Infinite is currently the only title that Microsoft has actually confirmed for Xbox Project Scarlett - so we definitely know Master Chief is making the jump to the next-generation console.

Not only that, but Halo Infinite will be a launch title for Project Scarlett, releasing in Holiday 2020 alongside the console (or consoles). It's not particularly a surprise, considering Master Chief has served as the face of Xbox for nearly 18 years...

Suspected Xbox Scarlett titles

Cyberpunk 2077

Image credit: CD Projekt Red (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

CD Projekt Red has already confirmed that its dystopian cyberpunk title is being developed with next-generation consoles in mind.

In an interview with VG247 last year, CD Projekt Red revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to work with future gaming technology.

“Next gen hasn’t been announced yet, so we can only speculate,” CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński explained. “Technology-wise, Cyberpunk is very advanced. Our technology is ready to interface with future generations.

“The game is developed in such a way that it can use very powerful future equipment."

With Cyberpunk 2077 due for release in April 2020, and Xbox Project Scarlett not due to launch until late 2020, it's likely that it'll be a cross-generation title - but this is still open to speculation. We think it's safe to say it seems like Cyberpunk 2077 will be a Xbox Project Scarlett game.

Starfield

Image credit: Bethesda

Bethesda has quite a lot of projects in the works, but the one we seem to know the least about is Starfield. All we know so far is that Starfield is the gaming behemoth's first new IP in 25 years and will be a single player RPG set in outer space.

Having only seen an announcement trailer, we don't expect Starfield to release until at least 2020 which means it will land in the prime window to become an Xbox Project Scarlett game. Bethesda hasn't let slip if this will be the case, but it seems likely we will be venturing into Bethesda's galaxy on next-generation consoles.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Image credit: Bethesda

As we said, Bethesda has been pretty busy behind the scenes since E3 2018. Not only is Starfield on the cards, but the long-awaited Elder Scrolls 6 has also been confirmed to be in the works.

Bethesda's Todd Howard has already stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 won't be coming out until after Starfield. So it'll be a while before we venture into Tamriel again, likely on next-generation consoles.

Grand Theft Auto 6

Image credit: Rockstar Games

Ok, yes, we are being a bit hopeful here - mainly because Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been announced by Rockstar Games. But it's almost guaranteed that we will see a new instalation in the Grand Theft Auto series, and it's not going to be for a while.

Therefore, it is likely that a release date will fall into the next generation, making GTA 6 a Project Scarlett game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Image credit: Square Enix

Again, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake has not been confirmed to be an Xbox Project Scarlett game but Square Enix has confirmed the title will come to PS4 first - with an Xbox One and PC release likely in the future .

Given the age of the Xbox One, and the ambitious nature of the game - it's coming in multiple episodes across a multi-year release schedule - a cross-generation title with next-gen platforms isn't out of the question. So we're definitely hoping to see the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Xbox Project Scarlett.