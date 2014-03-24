WIN! An Xbox One and a £1,000 BT entertainment package

To celebrate BT's new range of products that make it easier to connect your gadgets to the internet, BT has teamed up with TechRadar to give away a full entertainment package including:

An Xbox One console

A Wi-Fi Home Hotspot Kit to help you get wi-fi anywhere in your home, so you can connect up your next generation console in whichever room you choose

Dual-Band Wi-Fi Dongle, for upgrading your computer or laptop to dual band Wi-Fi

12 month's connection to BT Infinity*

And a BT YouView box with a 12 month TV Essential subscription



BT's range of connectivity products will allow users to connect their devices to the internet wherever they like at home. From Broadband Extenders to Wi-Fi Home Hotspot Kits, and Wi-Fi dongles the new range includes everything you need to connect Smart TVs, Games Consoles, Latops and Tablets to the internet and enjoy content on demand using a wi-fi or wired connection all around the home.



The prize also includes a YouView from BT box and TV Essential subscription, meaning you get access to the largest video on-demand library available on YouView; access to BT Infinity, superfast, reliable broadband and a next generation gaming console to truly optimise all this technology.

This competition has now closed. The winner is Jahan Ward-Rashid from Worksop.