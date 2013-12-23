Trending

WIN! An Advent Vega Tegra Note 7 Android tablet

By World of tech  

Five up for grabs

We've teamed up with Currys & PC World to give five lucky readers the chance to win Advent's new Android tablet.

Perfect for gaming, music and movies - and including a stylus for quick note taking - the Tegra Note 7 combines iconic industrial design and superior performance capabilities at an accessible price point.

The world's fastest 7-inch Android tablet also boasts NVIDIA PureAudio (which offers rich, deep audio), a groundbreaking camera, TegraZone gaming and a superior battery life, giving 10-plus hours of HD video playback.

The Advent Vega Tegra Note 7 is exclusive to Currys & PC World in the UK - find out more at Currys' website.

To be in with a chance of winning, just click here and answer the easy peasy question.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

